Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department
July 1
DRUG POSSESSION: Kimberly Hicks, 28, of Sidney, was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument, possession of drugs and identity fraud.
ENDANGERING: Matthew Dunlap, 18, of Troy, was charged with theft and criminal damaging or endangering.
July 2
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Michael Wells, 24, of Troy, was charged with receiving stolen property, theft and open container.
DRUG POSSESSION: Andrew Kendrick, 40, at-large, was charged with aggravated drug possession, obstructing official business.
UNLAWFUL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Terry Seifman, 39, of Troy, was charged with six counts of fourth degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor from an incident which allegedly occurred on Jan. 1 through June 1, 2018.
OPEN CONTAINER: Gilbert Conterras III, 29, of Dayton, was charged with open container.
DRUG POSSESSION: Lauren Gau, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of West Main.
July 3
THEFT: Kimberly Drake, 27, of Troy, charged with theft from Troy Walmart.
THEFT: Jessica Parker, 34, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, was charged with theft and possession of criminal tools.
THEFT: Jason Clark, 41, of Glasgow, Montana, was charged with theft.
POSSESSION: Dustin Bennett, 37, of Troy, was charged with possession of drugs.
July 4
DRUG ABUSE: Justin Quillen, 32, at-large, was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument.
July 5
THEFT: Cody Conard, 29, of Troy, was charged with theft and criminal trespass from Troy Walmart.
DRUG ABUSE: Matthew Dunlap, 18, of Troy, was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument and drug paraphernalia.