Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department

July 1

DRUG POSSESSION: Kimberly Hicks, 28, of Sidney, was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument, possession of drugs and identity fraud.

ENDANGERING: Matthew Dunlap, 18, of Troy, was charged with theft and criminal damaging or endangering.

July 2

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Michael Wells, 24, of Troy, was charged with receiving stolen property, theft and open container.

DRUG POSSESSION: Andrew Kendrick, 40, at-large, was charged with aggravated drug possession, obstructing official business.

UNLAWFUL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Terry Seifman, 39, of Troy, was charged with six counts of fourth degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor from an incident which allegedly occurred on Jan. 1 through June 1, 2018.

OPEN CONTAINER: Gilbert Conterras III, 29, of Dayton, was charged with open container.

DRUG POSSESSION: Lauren Gau, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of West Main.

July 3

THEFT: Kimberly Drake, 27, of Troy, charged with theft from Troy Walmart.

THEFT: Jessica Parker, 34, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, was charged with theft and possession of criminal tools.

THEFT: Jason Clark, 41, of Glasgow, Montana, was charged with theft.

POSSESSION: Dustin Bennett, 37, of Troy, was charged with possession of drugs.

July 4

DRUG ABUSE: Justin Quillen, 32, at-large, was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument.

July 5

THEFT: Cody Conard, 29, of Troy, was charged with theft and criminal trespass from Troy Walmart.

DRUG ABUSE: Matthew Dunlap, 18, of Troy, was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument and drug paraphernalia.