Police reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

July 20

THEFT: Report of stolen property was made at Practice Crossfit.

THEFT: Report of theft at Walmart. Property recovered. A theft charge was filed against Dustin Sparkman, 28, of Miamisburg.

THEFT: Report of theft at Meijer. A pool was reportedly stolen.

OVI: Responded to a female passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle at a stop sign. Driver was found to be intoxicated and after failing field sobriety was taken into custody for OVI. Driver submitted to breath test with .323 BAC results. Driver was cited and released to sober driver.

July 21

OVI: On the listed date time and location the suspect vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. Officers observed in plain view open containers and searched the vehicle. Marijuana was located in the vehicle. The driver was arrested or OVI. The passenger was issued a summons for open container in a motor vehicle. The driver submitted to a breath test. The driver was charged with OVI underage, underage consumption, possession of marijuana and speeding.

July 22

ASSAULT: Officers responded to the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive for a report of a disturbance. Miesha Kendrick, 25, of Troy, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of resisting arrest.

DISORDERLY: Zachary Henry, 30, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

July 23

MENACING: Aggravated menacing reported at 106 W. Canal St. Suspect charged with aggravated menacing

THEFT: Unlocked detached garage broken into over night in the 900 block of Garfield Avenue. A 30 year old hedge trimmers and 2 year old push mower was reportedly stolen.

July 24

DRUG POSSESSION: At 3 a.m., an officer stopped a bicycle for not having bicycle lights at McKaig Avenue and Pennsylvania Ave. The individual on the bicycle was arrested for drug possession.

WARRANTS: Officers responded to the Leaf and Vine in reference to a disturbance. One male was arrested for having two active warrants, and two other males were charged with disorderly conduct.

WARRANT: A Miami County Warrant was served on a male in the 500 block of South Counts Street. One male

was incarcerated on the warrant and drug possession.

OVI: A report was taken for OVI crash. Driver was cited for OVI, DUS, reasonable control, seat belt and texting while driving

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer stopped a vehicle for expired plates. Driver was driving under suspension. Located Marijuana and and open container of Patron Tequila. Citation and summons issued to the driver and passenger.

DISORDERLY: Public indecency occurring in the 1400 block of Wayne St. Report taken, charges filed.

July 25

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A breaking and entering was reported at the Outback Steakhouse.

BURGLARY: An officer responded to a possible burglary in the 100 block of South Dorset.

July 26

ROAD RAGE: Two drivers flipped each other off at an intersection. They stopped along side the road. A gun was displayed and they began to challenge each other and cause a disturbance on the street. Both were cited for disorderly conduct.

TRESPASSING: Subject rummaging through the trash Dumpster after being told that she was not allowed. Will attempt to identify and charge with trespassing.

TRAFFIC STOP: A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The driver was found to be suspended and in possession of drugs. The passenger was found to be the owner of the vehicle. The driver was issued a citation for DUS and possession of drugs. The passenger was issued a citation for wrongful entrustment.

DISORDERLY: An officer responded to the area of 322 W. Market St. in reference to a disorderly complaint. A female was intoxicated and was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

OPEN CONTAINER: An officer found a male sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of True Value on South Market Streey. After making contact with the male he was found to have multiple open containers of alcoholic beverage in his possession. The male was issued a misdemeanor summons for open container.