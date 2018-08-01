Police reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 28

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: A deputy was dispatched to the corner of Mann Road and Walnut Street in Bethel Township on a disturbance. Hayley Roush was issued a summons for criminal damaging.

SPEEDING: A deputy made a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for traveling over 90 mph in a 55 mph zone in the 6200 block of State Route 41, Covington. At the conclusion of the stop, the driver was cited for speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 29

GUN GONE: A 9mm pistol was reported missing from a home in the 8000 block of State Route 571, West Milton. It was entered as stolen.

DRUGS FOUND: A deputy responded to the 5000 block of Monroe Concord Road, Union Twp., in reference to drugs and paraphernalia found at the scene of an accident, which occurred the night prior.

July 30

LITTERING: A report of several trash bags dumped in the 3400 block of W. State Route 41, Troy, was reported.

TRESPASSING: Residents in the 100 block of North Main Street reported a male subject was stealing cigarette butts from an ashtray on their porch. The residents reported a similar incident two days prior and the subject was warned for trespassing. Sean Enright was cited for trespassing

July 31

UNDERAGE: A deputy was on routine patrol on Bausman Road, Washington Twp. when he located a red

Ford in the roadway with no lights on and occupied by two males. After investigation Jesse Wall and Ross Bowman were charged with underage consumption.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident in the 6400 block of Tipp Canal Road, Monroe Twp., reported someone drove on the property and did “doughnuts.”

WARRANT: A deputy was patrolling Stillwater Prairie and noticed a vehicle double parked. The deputy ran the Ohio registration which came back to a Ty Jeffers and he had an active warrant out of Miami County. The deputy made contact with a male who was fishing and confirmed it was Ty Jeffers. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and Ty was transported to the county jail without incident. It should be noted that while on scene Ty became upset and threw his cell phone in the pond.

POSSESSION: A deputy stopped a green Honda for no front plate and left of center violation on State Route 202 and Ebberts Road. The deputy identified the driver as, Rey Quintero and passenger as, Caleb Roberts. There was a strong odor ofmarijuana coming from the vehicle. The deputy asked Mr. Quintero where the marijuana was and he said on him. He later removed a small baggie with marijuana from his shorts pocket and handed it to the deputy. During the search of the vehicle, another small bag of marijuana was located in the center console. After being advised of his Miranda Rights, Quintero stated the second bag was his. He was issued a citation for possession and released.