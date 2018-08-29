Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Aug. 24

DISORDERLY: An officer was flagged down in reference to people using marijuana in the parking lot of the Royal Inn.During the initial investigation, a female subject began screaming and causing much difficulty with the investigation. After several warnings, that individual was arrested. Sieairra Williams, 31, of Troy, was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing Official Business.

CHILD ENDANGERING: Kristin Gonzalez, 30, of Troy, was charged with one count of child endangering.

POSSESSION: Aubrey Alderton, 18, of Piqua, was charged with possession of marijuana and Alexis Kimbro, 20, of Piqua was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia following an investigation of a disturbance in the 500 block of Staunton Commons Drive.

TIRE SLASHED: A resident in the 200 block of Canal Street reported a tire was slashed on her vehicle. A suspect is an acquaintance.

PROPERTY: A wedding and engagement ring set was secured in the property room.

Aug. 25

POSSESSION: An officer observed a vehicle parked behind Motel 6 with two males laying down inside the vehicle. Both males were found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Both males, Lance Cash, 18, of Troy, and Nickolas Detrick, 18, of Troy, were issued summons for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia then released.

THEFT: A report of theft from Meijer was filed.

THEFT: A resident in the 500 block of Maplewood Drive, Troy, reported theft from a vehicle.

Aug 26

VEHICLE GONE: A resident in the 600 block of S. Clay Street, reported his vehicle was stolen overnight.

Aug. 27

PUBLIC INDECENCY: A report released by the Troy P.D. on Aug. 27 reported Joshua Wampler, 22, of Monroe Twp., agreed to plea to one county of public indecency. Wampler engaged in sexual acts with a 16 year-old female after an officer responded to a suspicious complaint at Archer Park on July 30.

Aug. 28

STOLEN VEHICLE: A vehicle was taken from the front of Hobart Brothers Welding at 21 Trade Square East. The vehicle was listed as stolen.

WARRANT: Justin Perry was arrested on a Shelby County warrant at Motel 6.

RECKLESS OPERATION: A subject was cited for not stopping for a school bus.