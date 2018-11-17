Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Nov. 11

SHEETS GONE: A resident in Pleasant Hill claimed she put sheets in a dryer at Pleasant Hill Laundry. The woman went home to wait for them to dry and when she returned they were gone.

FAKE SKATE MONEY: A deputy spoke to an employee of 36 Skate Club over the phone concerning the business receiving counterfeit money. She advised they had received a counterfeit $20 bill last weekend. They did not discover it until the bank called them after they deposit last week’s earnings. She advised they received a counterfeit $50 yesterday from a mother who was dropping off her children. The employee advised she informed the mother and she was able to pay for most of the cost for her children to skate. Tina advised she gave the counterfeit $50 back so the mother could go back to the business in Sidney to return it. The deputy advised the employee not to give the counterfeit money back and to contact law enforcement when these situation are discovered. She advised she doe not have any information on the mother that came in yesterday and no information the counterfeit $20 bill.

Nov. 12

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the 7300 block of Meadow Drive, Monroe Twp., for a disturbance complaint where the victims boyfriend broke into the house and assaulted her. Alexander Randall was arrested for

aggravated burglary, assault and domestic violence.

JUNK VEHICLES: A deputy responded to the Lostcreek Twp. building in reference to junk vehicles at the following areas: 1600 block of Casstown Sidney Road and 3700 block of E. State Route 55.

Nov. 14

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to a possible theft in the 8000 block of West State Route 185 in Newberry

Twp. The listed address was used for farming, which there was no residence on the property. One of several barns had a small door broken from the hinged side. After further investigation it was determined that nothing was taken from the damaged barn. There are no leads or suspects. The complainant was issued a case number for his records.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to Shannon’s Used Cars in Covington in reference to a suspicious vehicle fire.

INVESTIGATION: A deputy responded to Dayton Children’s to investigate a possible child abuse report of an infant.

Nov. 15

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to Trojan City Auto in reference to a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was entered into LEADS, and a BOLO was sent out.

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for having an expired registration near Elm Street and West Main Street, Troy. The deputy identified the driver as, Hailey Cook and front passenger as, Aubrey Alderton. Aubrey stated her mother owned the vehicle. While speaking to her she had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Aubrey admitted to consuming alcohol tonight and is 18 years old. She was cited for underage consumption and Hailey was cited for expired registration. The vehicle was towed and the listed subjects called for a ride.

Nov. 16

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to a burglary complaint in the 3600 block of Iddings Road in Union Township. An unknown subject entered a detached garage on the property. The complainant viewed the subject leave the garage and vacate the area. It was determined there was no forced entry nor items taken from the garage.

FIRE: A deputy assisted at the scene of a house fire in the 2300 block of West Charleston Road, Bethel Twp.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the Troy YMCA on a report of a theft. Upon arrival it was found an unknown suspect(s) broke out the side window of the victim’s vehicle as it was parked on the left side of the building and removed her purse from the front floorboard.