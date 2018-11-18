Troy Police Department reports

The following charges were filed by Troy Police Department:
Nov. 9
THEFT: James Givens, 39, of Springfield, was charged with fifth degree felony theft.
PANIC: James Young, 36, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic.
THEFT: A Troy Police officer charged James Stroebel, 22, of Wilmington, with theft from Walmart.
POSSESSION: A Troy police officer charged Jennifer Johnson, 35, of Troy, with possession of dangerous drugs and drug abuse instrument.
Nov. 10
UNDERAGE: Andrew Bolin, 20, and Terran Hina, 20, both of Piqua, and Ross Bowman, 20, of Covington, were all charged with offenses involving underage persons.
UNDERAGE: Kyle Scherer, 30, of Piqua, was charged with offenses involving underage persons.
THEFT: Lorena Fleming, 51, of Sidney, was charged with theft.
KEG LAW: Jared Williams, 20, of Troy, was charged with offenses involving underage persons and keg law.
KEG LAW: Kiersten Atkinson, 24, of Troy, was charged with keg law.
POSSESSION: Angel Kooken, 35, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony drug possession, drug paraphernalia and theft.
POSSESSION: Matthew Mulholland, 34, of DeGraff, was cited with fifth degree felony possession of dangerous drugs.
Nov. 12
DISORDERLY: Tiffany Roark, 27, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.
DISORDERLY: Breyanna Leisure, 20, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.
POSSESSION: A Troy police officer charged Cameron Smith, 19, of Trotwood, with possession of dangerous drugs and drug possession at West Main Street and Marybill Drive.
POSSESSION: Steven Whitt, 25, of Casstown, was charged with possession of drugs in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Troy.
DRUG ABUSE: Alex Clifton, 29, of Troy, was charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia at Maplecrest and Staunton Road.
INDUCING PANIC: Justin Musser, 34, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic.
Nov. 13
DRUG CHARGES: Ty Howell, 25, of Greenville, was charged with drug paraphernalia, felony possession of drugs, fourth degree felony trafficking drugs and two counts of fifth degree felony possession of drugs.
DRUGS: Jesse McKee, 32, of Greenville, was cited for permitting drug abuse.
DRUGS: Delaina McKee, 27, of Greenville, was cited for permitting drug abuse.
UNDERAGE: Zane Barnes, 20, of Covington, was charged with offenses involving underage persons.
TRESPASSING: Scott Branscum Jr., 20, of Houston, was charged with criminal trespassing.
INDUCING PANIC: Spencer Goodrich, 26, was charged with inducing panic.
DRUGS: Angela Shaw, 38, of Troy, was charged with child abuse and/or endangering.
Nov. 14.
DRUGS: Jason Fox, 21, of Troy, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
WEAPONS CHARGE: Quinn Thomas, 19, of Delaware, was charged with illegal convey and/or possession of a deadly weapon indistinguishable from a firearm.
Nov. 15
FORGERY: Sherrita Longstreath, 44, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony forgery.
POSSESSION: Matthew Pizzo, 29, of Troy, was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument in the area of Imperial Court.