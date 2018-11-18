Troy Police Department reports

The following charges were filed by Troy Police Department:

Nov. 9

THEFT: James Givens, 39, of Springfield, was charged with fifth degree felony theft.

PANIC: James Young, 36, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic.

THEFT: A Troy Police officer charged James Stroebel, 22, of Wilmington, with theft from Walmart.

POSSESSION: A Troy police officer charged Jennifer Johnson, 35, of Troy, with possession of dangerous drugs and drug abuse instrument.

Nov. 10

UNDERAGE: Andrew Bolin, 20, and Terran Hina, 20, both of Piqua, and Ross Bowman, 20, of Covington, were all charged with offenses involving underage persons.

UNDERAGE: Kyle Scherer, 30, of Piqua, was charged with offenses involving underage persons.

THEFT: Lorena Fleming, 51, of Sidney, was charged with theft.

KEG LAW: Jared Williams, 20, of Troy, was charged with offenses involving underage persons and keg law.

KEG LAW: Kiersten Atkinson, 24, of Troy, was charged with keg law.

POSSESSION: Angel Kooken, 35, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony drug possession, drug paraphernalia and theft.

POSSESSION: Matthew Mulholland, 34, of DeGraff, was cited with fifth degree felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Nov. 12

DISORDERLY: Tiffany Roark, 27, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

DISORDERLY: Breyanna Leisure, 20, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

POSSESSION: A Troy police officer charged Cameron Smith, 19, of Trotwood, with possession of dangerous drugs and drug possession at West Main Street and Marybill Drive.

POSSESSION: Steven Whitt, 25, of Casstown, was charged with possession of drugs in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Troy.

DRUG ABUSE: Alex Clifton, 29, of Troy, was charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia at Maplecrest and Staunton Road.

INDUCING PANIC: Justin Musser, 34, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic.

Nov. 13

DRUG CHARGES: Ty Howell, 25, of Greenville, was charged with drug paraphernalia, felony possession of drugs, fourth degree felony trafficking drugs and two counts of fifth degree felony possession of drugs.

DRUGS: Jesse McKee, 32, of Greenville, was cited for permitting drug abuse.

DRUGS: Delaina McKee, 27, of Greenville, was cited for permitting drug abuse.

UNDERAGE: Zane Barnes, 20, of Covington, was charged with offenses involving underage persons.

TRESPASSING: Scott Branscum Jr., 20, of Houston, was charged with criminal trespassing.

INDUCING PANIC: Spencer Goodrich, 26, was charged with inducing panic.

DRUGS: Angela Shaw, 38, of Troy, was charged with child abuse and/or endangering.

Nov. 14.

DRUGS: Jason Fox, 21, of Troy, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

WEAPONS CHARGE: Quinn Thomas, 19, of Delaware, was charged with illegal convey and/or possession of a deadly weapon indistinguishable from a firearm.

Nov. 15

FORGERY: Sherrita Longstreath, 44, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony forgery.

POSSESSION: Matthew Pizzo, 29, of Troy, was charged with possession of a drug abuse instrument in the area of Imperial Court.