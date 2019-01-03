Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

Dec. 29

ALCOHOL VIOLATION: Tonya Hoskins, 45, of New Carlisle, was cited for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

OVI: An officer cited Brandon Ward, 33, of Sidney, with OVI with a BAC of 0.151 percent and a speeding violation during a traffic stop at West Main and Westbrook streets.

OVI: An officer cited Gustavo Nieves-Hernandez, 38, of Troy, with OVI with a BAC of 0.146 percent during a traffic stop at Sherman and Ash Street.

SUSPENSION: An officer cited Thomas McQueary, 24, of Troy, with driving under 12-point suspension at a traffic stop at Main and Cedar streets.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Bobby McCoy, 47, of New Carlisle, with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs.

Dec. 30

DISORDERLY: An officer cited Anson Block, 38, of Troy, with disorderly conduct and criminal damaging.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Trevor Johnson, 24, of West Milton, with possession of drugs in the area of Crescent and Lake streets.

Dec. 31

DISORDERLY: An officer cited Judy Mitchell, 58, of Troy, with disorderly conduct in the area of Lake and Drury.

Mitchell was allegedly knocking on neighbor’s doors while intoxicated.

Jan. 1

DISORDERLY: An officer cited Jennifer Davis, 32, of Troy, with disorderly conduct at West Main and Elm streets.

PROPERTY: An officer cited Garry Barton, 52, of Troy, with unauthorized use of property at Kroger.

PROPERTY: An officer cited Kimberly Kirtley, 26, of Troy, with unauthorized use of property at Kroger.

Jan. 2

THEFT: An officer responded to Taco Bell where an “Enter” sign was stolen.

THEFT: A report of theft of money from Wendy’s was filed.

FAILURE TO COMPLY: An officer cited Jetarr Washington, 26, of Piqua, with failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business in the area of Wayne and Crescent Drive. He was incarcerated following the incident.

TITLE ISSUES: An officer cited Dale Kennedy Jr., 40, of St. Paris, with fourth-degree felony prohibited acts involving certificates of title from a Dec.7 incident.