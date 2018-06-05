Local students named to dean’s list

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — The following local students were named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University:

Troy: Morgan Arbogast, Marie Ewing, Megan Hess, Rebecca Lybarger, Lauren Setzkorn.

Piqua: Mykaila Ingle.

Covington: Savanna Schaurer.

Tipp City: Allison Staley.

Students maintained a 3.75 GPA in the 2018 spring semester, while taking at least 12 credit hours from Cedarville University.

Decker performs at Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio — The University of Findlay’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble recently performed “Birth of a Nation” for their annual spring concert. The theme of the program centered on music of the American Revolutionary and Civil wars. Local students performing include Ally Decker of Troy.

Area students graduate from Wittenberg

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Wittenberg University’s 2018 commencement exercises included more than 370 graduates. King Letsie III, the constitutional monarch of the southern African Kingdom of Lesotho, presented the keynote address.

Local graduates include:

• Samantha Fraga of Bradford received a B.A. in Biology.

• Carlie Weir of Tipp City received a B.A. in Education. Carlie received the honor of Cum Laude.

• Taylor Clark of Tipp City received a B.A. in English.

• Leah Soutar of Troy received a B.A. in Psychology.