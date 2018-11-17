Heywood Elementary

TROY — Heywood Elementary has named honor roll students for the first grading period of the 2018-19 school year.

Fourth grade — Christopher Brush, Justin Caplinger, Eve Dye, Waylon Fremont, Eden Harbaugh, Presley Hardin, Jai’ana Lloyd, Baylie Massingill, Sylvia Matthies, Chloe McBride, Sarah Robbins, Kingstin Shepherd, Skyler Shepherd, Justin Short, Andrew Spangenberger, Jamie Stewart, Caroline Thornton, Tai Viney

Fifth grade — Marlee Afzal, Savannah Alexander, Jayden Atkins, Sakyius Block, Gracie Bridges, Alannah Brueckman, Matthew Cox, Cora Coate, Max Fong, Ian Hixson, Carl McDonald, Sophia Michalos, Jacob Murray, Camelia Rossiter, Rozlyn Schilling, Jasmine Sims, Jaelynn Smith, Gabrielle Winters, Emma-Marie Zonner