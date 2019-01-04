Edison ceremony to open Eaton campus

PIQUA — Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson has invited community members and supporters to commemorate the opening of the Edison State Campus at Eaton with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 450 Washington Jackson Road, on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m.

Earlier this year, Edison State Community College announced that it would be partnering with the Preble County Youth Foundation to bring accessible and affordable higher education to the region.

Since the announcement, the college has been working to create a campus location that supports the opportunity for credit and noncredit programs, including College Credit Plus coursework, degree and certificate courses, transfer pathways to both in- and out-of-state, four-year institutions, expanded articulation agreements and support to regional businesses with response to workforce training and apprenticeship opportunities.

Reservations to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony can be made by emailing jslattery@edisonohio.edu.