UVCC opens full-service salon

PIQUA — The Salon @8811, a full-service salon operated by the cosmetology program at Upper Valley Career Center was opened to the public on Sept. 11.

Clients are invited to call and schedule an appointment for services ranging from a simple haircut to full color and even foil highlights. The salon also offers services for skin and nail care like facials, waxing, manicures, and pedicures.

“Clients in our salon are so important to our students,” said Sara Plozay, cosmetology instructor at UVCC. “This first-hand experience at mastering cuts and techniques while still at school is key. The salon is grateful for the faithful, long-time patrons who make this wonderful learning opportunity possible, as well as the many family members of the students who regularly visit the salon.”

Hours for the salon now through the end of March will be Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 to 11 a.m., on any day that school is in session. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are highly encouraged to assure timely service.

For a full listing of services, or for more information on the Salon @8811, please visit www.uppervalleycc.org and hover over the ‘About’ tab. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 937-778-1980 x224.