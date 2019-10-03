Miami East FFA attend Greenhand Conference

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Sept. 21, 13 Miami East-MVCTC FFA first-year members attended the 2019 State Greenhand Conference hosted by the Versailles FFA Chapter.

The theme was “First Down and Life To Go,” and the conference offered workshops for the first-year agricultural education students to learn about opportunities in the FFA, setting goals, developing communication skills, and working in teams. Additionally, attendees rotated through various career development events that FFA members can get involved in during their FFA membership.

The keynote speaker was Ty Eschenbaum from South Dakota and he shared his message about his personal fight with childhood cancer.

Additional presenters for the conference included sessions by Ohio’s National FFA Officer Candidate Coleson McCoy, State FFA President Holly McClay, State FFA Vice President Bethany Starlin, State FFA Secretary Noah Smith, State FFA Sentinel Justin Beckner, State FFA Vice President-at-Large Chyann Kendel, State FFA Vice President-at-Large Wyatt Kissell, and State FFA Vice President-at-Large Alec Ogg.

The participants enjoyed the opportunity to meet FFA members from across the state of Ohio and learn more about FFA. Almost 400 members were in attendance.

In the canned food drive competition, Miami East placed first. This is the fourth year ME FFA members have placed in the canned food drive.

Those attending the 2019 Ohio FFA Greenhand Conference from Miami East included Sydney Brittain, Luke Brunke, Keyara Davis, Katelynn Dill, Dottie Everett, Ethan Fine, Keira Kirby, Jillian Niswonger, Annabelle Penny, Adi Richter, Sumsaar Thapa, Alivia Wade, and Braden Zekas.