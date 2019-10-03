Area briefs

Trick-or-treat offered

PIQUA — Community members are invited to attend a free family-friendly trick-or-treat event at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus from 5-6:30 p.m. Oct 22.

Trick-or-treaters will begin at the North Hall and make their way around campus to visit up to 12 interactive themed stops while collecting candy from Edison State student-athletes along the way. One of the stops will feature a live Eastern Screech Owl presented by Brukner Nature Center. The Dayton Dragons mascots Heater and Gem will be greeting trick-or-treaters at another stop. Participants will also have the opportunity to have their faces painted by the Skull Dollz and decorate a pumpkin free of charge.

Children ages 12 and under are invited to participate and must be accompanied by an adult. The event is held mainly indoors and is handicapped accessible.

Fall festival slated

TROY — The Troy Church of the Nazarene, intersection of Barnhart and State Route 55, invites the community to its annual fall family festival, a free event set for 4-7 p.m. Oct. 13.

The festival will feature inflatables for children, a juggler, a photo booth, cornhole, pumpkin crafts, a pie-baking contest, s’mores, music and more and is available to all ages.

For more information about the festival or the church’s ministries, call (937) 339-3117 or visit www.troynaz.net.

Dinner to raise funds

TIPP CITY — The United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St.,Tipp City, will offer a community dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 to benefit the Tipp-Monroe Community Services Lunch On Us Summer Lunch Program. Lasagna (meat and vegetable), bread stick, salad, dessert, and beverage will be on the menu. The cost is $5 per person or $15 per family.

Tipp Monroe Community Services has been providing free lunches to the children of Tipp City and Monroe Township during the summer months since 2010. The Lunch On Us staff is able to provide hot meals with food, cash, and gift card donations from members of the community. Lunches are served at the United Methodist Church in Tipp City. The church is located at 8 W. Main Street. TMCS also has drop off locations for children unable to make it to the church.

Heart health program set

TROY — Kettering Health Network is hosting a seminar on heart health from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch.

At noon, Rosalind Robbins, RN, will talk about steps you can take to improve your heart health and what puts you at risk for heart disease. Robbins will also discuss silent factors leading to stroke, when to be screened and how you can prevent heart disease.

The event is free, but seating is limited. To register, call (937) 558-3988.

Poster contest winners named

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a farm safety poster contest at Miami East Elementary. The competition was coordinated by the Safety Committee and its members, Erin Baker, Anna Broerman, Carter Gilbert, Justin Hawkins, and Meadow Powers.

Students in the second grade were given poster board and had to create a farm safety promotion poster. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The results are as follows:

• Mrs. Patty Gentis — Teaghan Rich

• Mrs. Ashley Demmitt — Dylan Howell

• Mrs. Amanda Riley — Oliver Magalnick

• Mrs. Tammy Mumford — Hayden North

Each student participating received a gift from the FFA Chapter, including candy and a pencil. The first place poster in each homeroom was also awarded special prize.

Community dinner

TIPP CITY — Come to the United Methodist Church in Tipp City on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 5-6:30 pm for a Community Dinner to benefit the TMCS Lunch On Us Summer Lunch Program. Lasagna (meat and vegetable), bread stick, salad, dessert, and beverage will be on the menu for this special night. The cost is $5 per person or $15 per family.

Cake decorating

TIPP CITY — Learn decorating tips for holiday cupcakes! Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a cupcake decorating class for adults ages on Oct. 17 from 6:30-7:30 pm. The class will be taught by Justin Livingston, owner-Scratch Bakery by Justin Tyler. Each participant will learn to color icing, fill the piping bags and experiment with several tips. Delicious cupcakes and buttercream icing will be supplied by Scratch Bakery. The class will be held at the Tipp Middle School. The cost is $20 for residents and $23 for nonresidents. To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Retirement class

TIPP CITY — Did you know that Americans ages 56 to 62 could run out of funds to pay for basic retirement expenses if they retire at 65? Will your retirement income last and are your assets protected? Find out at this seminar presented by Tipp Monroe Community Services and Matt Buehrer of Thrivent Financial. The class will take place at the Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main Street, Tipp City, on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 7-8 p.m. There is no charge for this seminar, but registration is required. Please visit our website to register at tcomservices.org.

Halloween Parade and Costume Judging

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will be having their Annual Halloween Parade and Costume Judging on Monday, Oct. 21. All parade participants are to meet at 5:30 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School on the Dow Street Side. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. The participants will follow the Tippecanoe High School band to the Zion Lutheran Church parking lot for costume judging. The costume judging will be by age groups. After the judging, there will be games and an area to take your photograph. Children of all ages are welcome to participate. In case of rain, the parade will be cancelled and the costume judging will take place in the Monroe Township basement located at 4 E Main Street, Tipp City at 6:30 p.m.

Defense classes to be held

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a Self Defense Class for women ages 12 and up at the Zion Lutheran Church located at 14 W Walnut Street, Tipp City. There are four classes that will be held on October 21, 22, 28, and 29 from 6:30-9 p.m. You are required to participate in all four classes. There is no charge for this class but registration is required. They must have eight students, so bring a friend! To register, visit our website: tmcomservices.org. Don’t wait! This class fills up quickly.

The RAD system is a comprehensive course for women that begins with awareness, prevention, risk reduction, and avoidance and progresses to the basics of hands-on self-defense. This class incorporates muscle memory, repetition, and self-defense skills into a confidence-building, empowering experience. The instructors are Stephanie Black and Corey Rismiller from the Tipp City Police Department.