Covington BOE ‘spotlights’ student, teacher

COVINGTON — The Covington Board of Education recognized fifth-grader Ava Hartwig and teacher Kate Shaffer as part of student and staff “spotlights” during Wednesday’s regular meeting.

Ava, daughter of Jeremy and Lisa Hartwig, was awarded the spotlight by Covington Elementary School Principal Josh Long.

“When talking to (Ava’s) teachers, they said she is a role model to every student and does the right thing all the time,” Long said. “They also talked about her being someone who exhibits responsibility, respect and kindness all the way through, all the time.”

Long recognized elementary school teacher Kate Shaffer during the staff spotlight.

“(Shaffer) is dynamic; she’s motivated and she treats everyone in her classroom like they’re her family,” Long said. “She just really does a great job.”

Long said while planning for the spotlight, he spoke with some of Shaffer’s former students to get their opinion of her as a teacher, prompting one student to say, “Her favorite color is yellow, which makes sense because she’s like sunshine every day.”

Others mentioned that Shaffer keeps them motivated, is always respectful and helpful, and always positive.

The board also heard from Covington-UVCC FFA members Morgan Kimmel, Brenna Miller, and Tori Quinter, who gave a Models of Excellence presentation that they will share at the National FFA Convention, which will be held from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The FFA chapter selected to receive the Model of Excellence award will be announced on stage during the convention.

Earlier this year, the FFA chapter was named a Top 10 Chapter of the 8,612 chapters in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

The board accepted the following donations:

• $650 for BPA/shirt sponsors from numerous donors.

• $350 for CES Student Council/Red Ribbon Week from the Covington Optimist Club.

• $200 in memory of Jaret VanHoose, for student books, from Jeremy VanHoose.

The board approved a school safety and security grant from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation in the amount of $36,626.93, and the establishment of a fund to account for the grant. The following purchases to be made with the funds for the improvement of safety and security of facilities include custom safety window tints from Clearview Tinting, in the amount of $22,260; 10 security cameras, including software and installation, from MobileTek Services, in the amount of $18,994; and three bus security cameras, including installation, from REI, in the amount of $7,581.90.

According to Superintendent Gene Gooding, the district is required to contribute $12,208.97, or 25 percent of the total, toward the project.

The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Covington Education Association, which states that a single, high school supplemental contract will be created and implemented for the 2019-2020 school year with regard to the Business Professionals of America program, new to the district this year. BPA provides high school students with experiences in leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills through competitions and conferences.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a memorandum of agreement for deposit of public funds with Greenville Federal for a period of five years, ending on Oct. 16, 2024.

• Received rebate from the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation for 88 percent of the district’s 2017 premium in the amount of just under $16,000.

• Heard commendations from Gooding to the 2019 homecoming queen Hailey Weer and homecoming king Zachary Kuntz.

• Approved consent to enter into an agreement with Finfrock Construction Company of Covington for snow removal and ice control for the 2019-2020 school year.

• Approved a contract with Farnham Equipment Company for $7,554 to modify and replace the entrance steps on the west and east ends of the home stadium bleachers.

• Approved a list of certified and classified substitutes for the 2019-2020 school year.

• Approved Kayla McEldowney as high school assistant softball coach for the 2019-2020 school year.

• Approved a list of Washington, D.C., chaperones and volunteer coaches for the 2019-2020 school year.

• Approved Mara Braun as IM basketball girls coach for the 2019-2020 school year.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

