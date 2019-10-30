Edison State scholarship recipients recognized

PIQUA — Edison State Community College, in partnership with The Edison Foundation, recognized over 140 students during the annual scholarship recognition dinner on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Piqua Campus. The event provides recipients with the opportunity to meet the patrons that made their scholarships available.

The Edison State scholarship application for the 2020-2021 academic year will be available beginning on Nov. 1, 2019. To be considered for one of over 35 available scholarships, the scholarship application along with all appropriate documentation must be submitted by March 1, 2020.

Regina Duff, Edison State alumni, and obstetrics director at Wayne HealthCare, was in attendance at the recognition dinner and explained why Edison State was the right choice for her.

“Looking back to when I started down my career path, I picked Edison State because it was close to home, they offered small class sizes, and it was affordable,” Duff said. “I had two young children at home while I was working, and yet I was able to take classes. It was hard work, but I got through.”

Duff then went on to explain how the education she received at Edison State helped to propel her career.

“Little did I know how much my life would change for the better the minute I walked through the same doors as you,” she said. “Achieving my nursing degree was worth the hard work and dedication.”

“I love what I do, but nursing can also bring obstacles and opportunities that continually challenge you to be the best you can be,” Duff continued. “Whether it be at the bedside giving care or providing leadership to my staff, I am the one who is truly blessed and fortunate for this amazing opportunity and career.”

After graduating from Edison State, Duff went on to receive a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Nursing from Wright State University. She is also certified in fetal monitoring. Outside of work, Duff is involved on The Edison Foundation Board, serving as Chair of the Holiday Evening at Edison State scholarship fundraising event. She and her husband, Jon, reside in Miami County and have two children and three grandchildren.

Made possible by The Edison Foundation, Edison State Community College, and local organization sponsorships, recipients honored were awarded a total of over $220,000 in academic and need-based scholarships. Scholarships awarded will aid in students’ pursuit of higher education at Edison State Community College.