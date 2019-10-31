Piqua BOE hears ‘student achievement’ update

PIQUA — The Piqua City Schools Board of Education heard an update on student achievement at Piqua Central Intermediate School from Principal Heath Butler during its regular meeting on Wednesday.

Butler said the school has a new focus on “increasing literacy” with a four-part plan.

Part one, he said, is to place a focus on literacy in all content areas to create a team approach. This includes implementing a focus on literacy in all classes — history, science, math, and even gym classes.

Part two is to encourage teachers to develop professional goals to incorporate literacy; part three is to deliver intentional instruction in ELA class, aimed at supporting the individual needs, including phonemic awareness, phonics instruction, vocabulary, fluency, comprehension and writing; and part four is to surround students with literacy, both in and outside of school.

“We’re on the same page as Springcreek and Washington Primary; we’re all joining together, kindergarten through sixth grade, to develop this plan to make sure that we’re sending kids to the junior high as prepared as possible in literacy,” Butler said.

The board also heard from 2019 Piqua High School and Upper Valley Career Center graduate Evelyn Hicks via video.

In 2018, Hicks was selected to be part of the UVCC German exchange program, during which she traveled to Germany and was given the opportunity to tour industrial sites throughout the country. She recently returned to the country to complete a year-long internship.

“My experience in this exchange is something that I will never forget,” Hicks said. “Going abroad has truly affected every aspect of my life and has allowed me to increase my cultural awareness on a totally different level.”

Hicks will return to the U.S. in June 2020 to complete her associate’s degree in mechanical design at Edison State Community College.

PHS Principal Rob Messick updated the board about the first Piqua City Manufacturing Day. Messick said the event was thanks to a partnership with the chamber of commerce.

“It plays well with our Success Bound initiative,” Messick said. “We got together with our business partners and with the UVCC and Edison State to design this for our students.”

The event included student visits to five local companies, including French Oil Mill Machinery, Hartzell Propeller Inc., Evenflo Co. Inc., Harmony Systems & Services, and Crane Pumps & Systems. Students toured facilities, asked questions, and learned about potential jobs within the community.

The board accepted the following donations:

• $500 to PHS Music from Monkey First Marine LLC/Christopher Good/Class of 1979.

• $20 to PJHS Builders Club from Lisa Anthony-Butt.

• $950.20 to “Springcreek Student Need” from The Valley Church.

• $100 to PHS Football, in memory of John Apple, from Ruth Apple.

• $100 to PHS Football Camp from Unity Bank.

• $150 to PCIS BFF Club from Joe and Kazy Hinds.

• $5,100 to PHS Band from this summer’s Rollin’ it Back/Payin’ it Forward event, at which 1979 PHS grad Fond Kiser performed.

In other business:

• Superintendent Dwayne Thompson announced Assistant Superintendent Tony Lyons and Assistant Treasurer Melinda Glazier as compliance officers.

• The board approved the establishment of a “Students Wellness and Success Fund,” which will help to keep the funds received for this specific purpose separate from general fund revenue.

• PHS band qualified for the state competition, set for Nov. 10, at 1:30 p.m., at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

• The board approved an overnight field trip for PCIS outdoor education at Glen Helen for the 2019-2020 school year.

• The board approved the following: a number of staff changes, including the retirements of custodian Richard Jones and assistant cook Melody Voisinet; and classified substitutes/volunteers/game workers/supplemental contracts; a job description for the position of administrative assistant to the athletic director; a resolution for the sale of properties located on Ford Drive, Ellerman Street, and Grant Street/Ford Drive; and the authorization of the disposal of real property at 950 S. St.

The board will attend a work session at noon Nov. 10 at the OSBA Capital Conference in Columbus.

The next regular meeting will be held at p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

