Bethel levy renewal to appear on ballot

TIPP CITY — The Bethel Local School District will ask voters to approve a 0.75-percent earned income tax levy renewal on Nov. 5.

According to Superintendent Justin Firks, this earned income tax levy was first approved in 2010 and was renewed in 2015.

“Our 0.75-percent tax is the lowest — either earned or traditional — income tax in Miami County,” Firks said. “We’re excited about that, and we try to be good stewards to our taxpayers and keep taxes as low as we can while keeping the quality of education high.”

In fiscal year 2019, Firks said, the earned income tax brought in a total of $1,663,246 to the district.

“The tax accounted for 13 percent of our total receipts for fiscal year 2019, so it’s a pretty significant levy for our district and in terms of funding day-to-day operations,” he said.

The money collected from the levy will go toward things like staffing, insurance for eligible staff, general operational expenses (utilities, maintenance, transportation, etc.), the purchase of education services from Miami County and Montgomery County ESCs, professional development and training for staff, and the purchase of instruction/curriculum materials.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

