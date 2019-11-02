College briefs

Woodward honored at University of Findlay

FINDLAY — Jonathan Woodward II, of Tipp City, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Woodward was initiated at The University of Findlay.

Woodward is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Henson named to dean’s list

COLUMBUS — Melanie Henson, of Troy, was named to the 2019 summer semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College.

To be named to the list, a student much achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Miami University confers degrees

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to the following local students:

• Erin Dodd, of Troy, Master of Environmental Science in Environmental Science

• Jacquelyn Gross, of Piqua, Bachelor of Science in Geology

• Brandon Hess, of Troy, Bachelor of Arts in Economics

• Justin Skipper, of Troy, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

DeHass, Vinje receive Baldwin Wallace University merit scholarships

BEREA — Caley DeHass, of Troy, and Chloe Vinje, of New Carlisle, were each granted a merit scholarship through Baldwin Wallace University. Both are first-year students this fall.

DeHass, a graduate of Tippecanoe High School majoring in pre-physical therapy, earned a $15,000 Trustee’s Scholarship, and Chloe Vinje, a graduate of Tecumseh High School majoring in communication sciences and disorders, earned a $13,000 Dean’s Scholarship.

Bradyn Craft participates in ‘Eurydice’

FINDLAY — Bradyn Craft, of Piqua, recently participated in the University of Findlay’s theatre production of “Eurydice.” UF students participated as cast members and/or as members of the production crew.

Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Sarah Ruhl, the fabled Greek tragedy follows the underworld journey of Eurydice, who has died on her wedding day.

Craft served as a member of the run crew.

Logan Dix named to dean’s list

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Logan Dix, of Tipp City, is among the 860 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2019 semester at The Citadel.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.