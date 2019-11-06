PHS to host veteran’s breakfast

PIQUA — Piqua High School will be hosting a veteran’s breakfast on Monday, Nov. 11, beginning with coffee at 8:15 a.m. and an opening ceremony at 8:30, followed by breakfast, which is to be completed around 9:30.

The event will be catered by the Piqua High School cafeteria staff. Eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns and fruit will be served.

The breakfast will include musical performances from the PHS band, PHS jazz band, concert choir, Piqua elementary school choirs, show choir and Decker Jackson. PHS show choir will be performing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” followed by Decker Jackson singing “God Bless the USA” at 9:15 a.m.

“We are holding the event so that we can celebrate the individuals and the families of those who have given so much for our country,” PHS Principal Rob Messick said. “It is a great opportunity for Piqua City Schools to thank you!”

Veterans of all military branches are welcome to attend.