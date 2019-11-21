Cookson Elementary honor roll

TROY — The following is the honor roll for Cookson Elementary School.

Fourth grade: Cameron Albright, Joshua Bailey, Katelyn Blair, Benjamin Bowers, Jackson Colbert, Alexander Conner, Kyla Furrow, Nala Hicks, Arturo Martinez, Claire Muhlenkamp, Willow Pellman, Matthew Schneider, Alexander Stuchell, Maecie Wagner, Luke Welker, and Rylan Wick. Straight As: Reagan Marsh, Heath Snyder, and Cole Tasker.

Fifth grade: Peyton Carroll, Laken Casey, Riley Cavanaugh, Hayden Dawson Ullery, Brinlee Demoss, Mitchell Finkes, Rylee Gasson, Mason Graham, Lucas Griffieth, Maya King, Amaury Montgomery, Clarissa Montoya Quintero, Jacob Ouellette, Jenna Pennybacker, Charlie Sheipline, Ma’Kayla Smith, Zoe Taylor, Emerald Williams, and Morgain Wyrick. Straight As: Matthew Barth, Sylar Combs, Benjamin Gebbie, Jaylin Gonzalez, Cooper Hill, Dawson James, Michelle Landers, Ava Ratliff, Jillian Reed, Alexandra Schieltz, Ainsley Stanforth, Cara Stapleton, and Chase Thomason.