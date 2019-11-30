Posted on by

FFA members vie in job interview event


From left to right, Puthoff, Kirby, Beal, and Stevens.

From left to right, Puthoff, Kirby, Beal, and Stevens.


Courtesy photo.

CASSTOWN — Several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently competed in the District 5 FFA Job Interview Career Development Event held at Marion Local High School.

The Job Interview Contest consists of designing a resume and cover letter, completing a job application, performing an interview, and composing a typed follow-up thank you note.

Kearsten Kirby competed in the Division 4 (senior year) interview competition. She placed 8th in the district. There were 28 participants.

Rylee Puthoff competed in the Division 3 (junior year) interview competition. She placed 4th in the district. There were 22 participants.

Gretchen Stevens competed in the Division 2 (sophomore year) contest and placed 7th in the district. There were 25 participants.

Isaac Beal competed in the Division 1 (freshman year) contest and placed 4th in the district. There were 21 participants.

From left to right, Puthoff, Kirby, Beal, and Stevens.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_Job-Interview.jpgFrom left to right, Puthoff, Kirby, Beal, and Stevens. Courtesy photo.