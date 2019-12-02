UVCC names students of the month

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center student services director Matt Meyer recently released the names of the Career Center’s high school students-of-the-month for October 2019.

According to Meyer, students from each program were named for the honor to recognize extra effort and to encourage development of leadership, scholarship, citizenship and community service abilities throughout the year.

The recipients for October were as follows:

Covington: Austin Davis, Early Childhood Education and Care I; Gavin Swank, Interactive Media I; and Isaiah Wendel, Automotive Services II.

Miami East: Blake Snyder, Cosmetology II (Government).

Newton: Suzie Ballard, Exercise Science II (English).

Piqua: Kylee Angle, Teacher Academy I (Government); Spencer Arnett, Construction Technologies I; MaKayla Barbee, Interactive Media II; Skylar Engley, Early Childhood Education & Care II; and Maddie Trissel, Teacher Academy I.

Troy: Brock Copas, Design & Digital Print Technologies II; Nicholas Debar, Culinary Arts I; Chance Goodwin, Design & Digital Print Technologies II; Evan Osborne, Culinary Arts I (Government); Sarup Patel, Pre-Engineering Technologies I (College Algebra); Delaney Roswell, Cosmetology II; Hayden Winsler, Culinary Arts I (Math); and Christian Workman, Agriculture & Power Technologies I (Algebra 2).