FFA chapter confers Greenhand degrees

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently awarded 34 new members their Greenhand FFA Degree.

The students earning the degree were Madison Avey, Lauren Barnes, Isaac Beal, Sydney Brittain, Luke Brunke, Keyara Davis, Ashlee Deaton, Ella Demmitt, Katelynn Dill, Dottie Everett, Alex Fergerson, Ethan Fine, Megan Gilliland, Kylie Haught, Caleb Hostetter, Trevor Karnehm, Keira Kirby, Trenton Maxson, Jillian Niswonger, Matthew Osting, Ethan Paulus, Annabelle Penny, Abigail Purtee, Mason Richhart, Adilyn Richter, Sera Rush, Kendal Staley, Sumsaar Thapa, Spencer Triplett, Alivia Wade, Dylan Williams, Elijah Willmeth, Dustin Winner, and Braden Zekas.

The Greenhand Degree is awarded to first year members of the FFA, and is the first award that can be received. Each member awarded received a pin to be worn on their FFA jacket and a certificate of achievement. Noah Smith, State FFA Secretary of the Ohio FFA Association, was the guest speaker.

In order to receive the Greenhand FFA Degree, the members must be enrolled in an agriculture class, have plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience Program, learned and explained the FFA Creed, Motto, Salute, Mission Statement, Code of Ethics and uses of the FFA Jacket, Colors, and Emblem, and demonstrated an understanding of the FFA’s history, chapter constitution and by-laws. The Greenhand FFA Degree is the first of four degrees that an FFA member can earn.