FFA competes in county, district contests

CASSTOWN — Members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently participated in the 2019 FFA County and District Novice Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Events. The county competition was hosted at Miami East High School and the district competition was hosted at Greenville High School.

Participating for Novice Period 4 — Team Blue were chair Isaac Beal, vice chair Lauren Barnes, and team members Sydney Brittain, Ashlee Deaton, Trenton Maxson, Matthew Osting, Sumsaar Thapa, Dustin Winner, and Braden Zekas.

Participating for Novice Period 4 — Team White were chair Caleb Hostetter, vice chair Ethan Paulus, and team members Madison Avey, Alex Fergerson, Megan Gilliland, Abby Purtee, Mason Richhart, Sera Rush, Kendal Staley, Spencer Triplett, and Elijah Willmeth.

Participating for Novice Period 7 were chair Luke Brunke, vice chair Dottie Everett, and team members Keyara Davis, Ella Demmitt, Katelynn Dill, Dottie Everett, Kylie Haught, Trevor Karnehm, Keira Kirby, Jillian Niswonger, Annabelle Penny, Adi Richters, Alivia Wade, and Dylan Williams.

The students showed their knowledge of parliamentary procedure by holding a mock meeting and giving quality discussion on motions. Participants were given two minutes preparation time and asked to demonstrate parliamentary procedure abilities, including FFA opening and closing ceremonies, in a 15-minute time period.

Advancing to the district competition at New Bremen High School was Novice Period 4 — Team Blue.

Representing Miami East-MVCTC FFA was Chair Isaac Beal, Vice Chair Dottie Everett, Sydney Brittain, Ashlee Deaton, Trenton Maxson, Matthew Osting, Sumsaar Thapa, Braden Zekas. The team placed eighth. Stacey Byrne served as chaperone for the trip.