Edison State nursing students honored with pinning ceremony

PIQUA — Edison State Community College honored its most recent nursing graduates on Thursday, Dec. 12, with a pinning ceremony held in a gymnasium filled with family and friends at the Piqua Campus.

The pinning ceremony is a time-honored tradition in which the graduate nurse is presented to family and friends as a professional who is about to practice nursing, and the graduate is pinned by the faculty members who have worked with the students throughout their course of study. Each school has a unique pin, which serves as a symbol of the successful completion of a rigorous curriculum, which prepares its graduates to administer to the sick and injured and promote health through the practice of nursing.

The ceremony featured an address from Lucinda (Cindy) Brown, DNP RN-BC, AP-PMN, CNS who commended the graduates for the work they put forth to receive their pins.

Edison State nursing class representatives, Amber Keith and Abigail Wenning, also addressed fellow graduates, speaking to the quality of the program and how it has prepared them for a future in nursing.

“It feels surreal, but yet, on the other hand, I’m excited to have reached this milestone in my education to prepare me to be the best nurse I can be. I’m also eager to see where this journey leads me and how many lives I can make a difference in,” said Wenning.

“After learning what it meant to be a nurse through all our assignments, exams, simulations, and clinicals, I am confident that I can be someone who can help heal a patient’s mind, body, and spirit–and enjoy doing so.”

Each of the 27 graduates had the opportunity to submit a word of thanks to those who have supported their education, which were then read by Leah Shreves, Associate Professor of Nursing, as they received their pin from an Edison State nursing faculty member. Many used the opportunity to share individual stories of sacrifice and triumph over adversity, the bonds that were formed between classmates, and the sincere appreciation held for the Edison State nursing faculty.

Graduates of the program will move on to the next phase of their career, which involves taking the registered nurse licensing exam and seeking employment.

Edison State Community College’s nursing program has maintained full accreditation and approval throughout its history. In 2018, Edison State’s Associate of Nursing Degree program was granted full five-year approval by the Ohio Board of Nursing. In 2011, the program earned an eight-year accreditation from the National League for Nursing Accrediting Commission, the highest level a program can receive.

Applications for Edison State’s Registered Nursing program are currently being accepted for the Fall 2020 semester. For more information about the program, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs.

Nursing class representative Amber Keith, of Maplewood, is all smiles after receiving her nursing pin.

For the Miami Valley Today