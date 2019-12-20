Washington Primary holds ‘Read-A-Thon’

PIQUA — Students at Piqua’s Washington Primary had a day full of literature-based activities during its annual Read-A-Thon on Thursday.

According to Principal Shannon Pence, the event was first held three years ago as a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club’s K-Kids group. This year, Pence said, the event is simply a day for kids to have fun.

Each class at Washington Primary is assigned to a “tribe,” which is composed of one class from each grade.

“The Read-A-Thon is one event where the students get to go with the other kids in their tribe and intermingle with different grade levels,” Pence said.

The Read-A-Thon event includes seven different locations throughout the school, each set up to perform different activities.

In the common area, students played several games of literature-inspired Bingo, and in the gym, multiple games of “cake walk” were set up. With the cake walk, pictures of different books are placed on the ground in a circle and students walk around them while music plays. Once the music stops, the kids stop walking, and the book they are left standing in front of is the one they receive to take home with them.

In the music room, students had the opportunity to listen to Christmas music and dance around while singing along. One classroom station involved icing cookies, and another allowed students to “buddy up” and write stories together.

Upstairs, Santa Claus had visited to hand out a book and gloves to each students, with the help of representatives from local business partners. Lastly, a station was set up for the students to hear guest readers. Special guests included some office staff and local police officers.

Pence said the yearly event is a fun way to get students excited about literature and reading, and is always a hit.

“It’s a fun afternoon to do some different kinds of activities,” she said. “And to show off as many books as we can.”

Washington Primary second-graders Giulianna Krommanecker, left, daughter of Abigail Seipel and Chance Krommanecker, sits alongside fellow second-graders Leah Swabb, middle, daughter of Angie and Rodney Swabb, and Lucas Streib, son of Barbara and Matt Streib, during the music segment of Thursday’s Read-A-Thon. The students, clad in Christmas-themed accessories, were waiting patiently for the next song to play. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_readathon.jpg Washington Primary second-graders Giulianna Krommanecker, left, daughter of Abigail Seipel and Chance Krommanecker, sits alongside fellow second-graders Leah Swabb, middle, daughter of Angie and Rodney Swabb, and Lucas Streib, son of Barbara and Matt Streib, during the music segment of Thursday’s Read-A-Thon. The students, clad in Christmas-themed accessories, were waiting patiently for the next song to play. Aimee Hancock | Miami Valley Sunday News Washington Primary third-grader Tucker Hazeltine sits on Santa’s lap during one session of the school’s annual Read-A-Thon on Thursday. Santa Claus made an appearance at the school to hand out books to students. Tucker is the son of Stacy Reisenbeck and Eric Reisenbeck. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/12/web1_santa.jpg Washington Primary third-grader Tucker Hazeltine sits on Santa’s lap during one session of the school’s annual Read-A-Thon on Thursday. Santa Claus made an appearance at the school to hand out books to students. Tucker is the son of Stacy Reisenbeck and Eric Reisenbeck. Aimee Hancock | Miami Valley Sunday News

School-wide holiday event celebrates reading

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

