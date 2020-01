University of Findlay

FINDLAY — Dylan Jacobs, of Piqua, recently performed in a fall piano recital at the University of Findlay.

Jacobs performed “Yellow Bird” by N. Faber.

Belmont University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Claire Buerger, of Troy, was recently named to the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall 2019 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.