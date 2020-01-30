College briefs

Widener graduates Columbus State

COLUMBUS —Hannah Widener, of Troy, graduated from Columbus State Community College during the fall semester commencement ceremonies held on Dec. 13, 2019.

Swank graduates from Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. —Lauren Swank, of Troy, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in marketing from Coastal Carolina University during the fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, 2019.

CCU announces dean’s list

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina University recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

Local students named to the list include Maggie Hennessy, of Troy, Jainah Kynard, of Piqua, and Lauren Swank, of Troy.

Students named to the dean’s list have earned a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 for the semester.

Lee enrolls at University of Findlay

FINDLAY — Josh Lee, of Troy, has enrolled at the University of Findlay for spring 2020. New students began their studies at UF on Jan. 6.

Lee is pursuing a degree in Japanese.