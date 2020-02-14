Piqua Catholic School honor roll

PIQUA — The following students have been named to the honor roll at Piqua Catholic School for the second quarter:
First honors include:
• Fifth grade: Jackson Garman, Lilly Garman, Olivia Hudgel, Sofi Kemmer, Olivia Sherry, Benton Verrill
• Sixth grade: Christopher Galbreath, Evan O’Leary
• Seventh grade: Kaden Lee
• Eighth grade: Donovan O’Leary, Daria Lee, Katie McFarland
Second honors include:
• Fifth grade: Blayne Bertholomey, Brooke Buecker, Paige Gallup, Liam Grunkemeyer, Audrey Hess, Madison Rank
• Sixth grade: Melanie Karn, Joshua Knapke, Chloe Roberson
• Seventh grade: Bailey Cooper, Miley Heffelfinger, Myah Jefferis, Kailee Rank, Catelyn Schieltz
• Eighth grade: Connor Stephenson, Seth Knapke, Audri Karn, Lena Grise
The following students were awarded Cavalier of the Quarter: Selena Hules, Gage Knisley, Aubree Evans, William Galbreath, Finian O’Leary, Benton Verrill, Christopher Galbreath, Catelyn Schieltz, and Aubri Karn.