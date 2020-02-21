Local students to attend ‘Youth Tour’ to D.C.

PIQUA — Nelson Lair, of Casstown, and Felix Bulcher, of Fort Loramie, have been selected to represent Pioneer Electric Cooperative on the Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives Youth Tour to Washington, D.C.

Lair, son of Andrew and Melinda Lair, is a junior at Troy Christian High School, and Bulcher, son of Cletus and Bernice Bulcher, is a sophomore at Seton Home School.

The Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives Youth Tour, scheduled for June 19 through 25, is an annual youth leadership program for high school sophomores and juniors from families served by electric cooperatives. On the trip, delegates will visit the nation’s capital and its many famous and historic sites. They will also meet members of Ohio’s congressional delegation and learn about public service and the cooperative business model.

Lair and Bulcher will join approximately 40 delegates from the state of Ohio and 1,800 delegates from across the country on this year’s Youth Tour.

“We are happy to have Nelson and Felix represent Pioneer during the 2020 Youth Tour,” said Ron Salyer, Pioneer’s president and CEO. “It’s a great opportunity for them to enhance their leadership skills, meet new people, visit the nation’s capital, and learn more about the cooperative business model.”

Planned sites on this year’s Youth Tour include the United States Capitol, the Vietnam and Korean War memorials, the Abraham Lincoln and World War II memorials, the Smithsonian Museums of Natural History and American History, the Udvar-Hazy Air and Space Center, and the Gettysburg battlefield.