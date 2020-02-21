Students recognized for writing, character

PIQUA — The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded students from Miami County multiple awards for their essay writing and excellent character.

The Christopher Columbus Essay Contest, which is open to grades 9 through 12, was won by Jacob Lee Smith, 11th grade at Tippecanoe High School.

The DAR Good Citizens Award is given to seniors who demonstrate excellent character. This was given to Keenan Kellym, from Piqua School, Bailey Tipps, from Covington, Elise Cooper, from Tippecanoe, and Gretchen Frock from Miami East.

The Good Citizens Award also has a scholarship portion, and the third place $50 award went to Bailey Tipps.

The Dorothy Walker Beach Memorial Scholarship was awarded to senior Kaitlyn Misirian from Troy Christian High School.