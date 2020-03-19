Cov. Superintendent gives COVID-19 update

COVINGTON — Superintendent Gene Gooding gave an update to the board Wednesday, during its regular meeting, regarding the recent decision by Gov. Mike DeWine to close all schools in the state for at least three weeks.

“The teachers are doing an excellent job of providing meaningful lessons for our students, and they are working hard to adapt to the ever-changing situation,” Gooding said. “They are communicating daily with our students and parents to make sure that their expectations and assignments are understood.”

Gooding said the students and parents have been “fantastic” and “extremely supportive” during this time.

“It is great to see our entire school community come together to succeed in spite of all of the challenges,” he said.

He reminded parents that they can still sign their students up for the breakfast and lunch program by visiting the district’s website, at www.covington.k12.oh.us, or by calling the board office.

Gooding also gave commendations on Wednesday to the following students and organizations:

• The National Honor Society for running a campaign for “Pennies for Patients,” from Feb. 3-13.

• Thirty-two students who were inducted into the junior high schools Scholarship Club on Feb. 14.

• Elementary students who participated in “Jump Rope for Heart” and raised $1,981.32 for the American Heart Association.

• Kellan Anderson and Cael Vanderhorst for qualifying to compete at the state wrestling competition.

• FFA members who will be receiving their state FFA degrees at state convention in May, including Kayla Mitchel, Tori Quinter, and Ella Warner. Also, Ella Warner and Hunter Zell have been named state finalists in their award areas. Brenna Miller, Tori Quinter, and Elizabeth Randall received gold ratings on their officer books, and will be awarded at the State FFA Convention. Morgan Kimmel has been named a Star State FFA Degree recipient; she is one of two finalists and a committee will come visit her German Shorthaired Pointer Kennel in March to determine the winner.

In other business, the board:

• Accepted a list of donations.

• Approved the Plus Overnighter scheduled for May 1-2, 2020.

• Approved a list of certified and classified supplemental contracts; a list of volunteers; for treasurer and superintendent to enter into agreements with the Miami County ESC; and NEOLA proposed revised policy.

• Accepted the retirement of Brian Bohlander, high school Spanish teacher, effective May 21, 2020.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of a new bus through the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council; and approved the purchase of a 2019 Ford Truck from Beau Townsend Ford, in the amount of $29,895 (less credit for trade-in of 1995 Chevrolet truck) for net cost of $29,545.

• Approved guidelines for a locally defined diploma seal to be effective with the graduating class of 2023.

• Approved a contract with Action Blacktop to sealcoat and repaint markings on the high school back lot, for $7,980, to be paid from the PI Fund.

• Recognized Megan McFaddin, WSU student, who started student teaching with Jessica Moore, Jan. 3 through April 24; Rachel Lavey, Urbana University student, who started teaching with Diana Schaurer, Jan. 16 through April 30; and Megan Bergman, student, who is student teaching with Jessica Helsinger, Jan. 3 through May.

• Entered into executive session to discuss personnel with no actiong taken.

The next BOE meeting will be held Wednesday, April 15, at 6 p.m.

