Edison State students named to academic team

PIQUA — The Ohio Association of Community Colleges has named four Edison State Community College students to the 2020 All-Ohio Academic Team, awarding the honorees over $2,000 in scholarships. Students must be nominated by their college president and have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.25 to be eligible for the All-Ohio Academic Team.

Matthew Studebaker, of Piqua, was also named Second Team and will receive a $500 scholarship. Studebaker is an adult learner at Edison State and a soon-to-be Middle Childhood Education graduate. Formerly an entrepreneur, Studebaker found his passion for working with youth through his dedication to the Boy Scouts of America. After completing an Associate of Science degree at Edison State, he plans to continue his education at a four-year college in Ohio.

“It’s because of the generosity of scholarships like these that adult learners like myself can give their undivided attention to their studies,” Studebaker said. “I’m ever so grateful for all of the help I’ve received along my journey thus far.”

Dylan Warren, of Piqua, was named one of ten Second Team members and will receive a $500 scholarship. Warren is currently a College Credit Plus senior in high school and is on track to graduate from Edison State in December with an Associate of Applied Business degree in Cybersecurity. Upon graduating, Warren intends to transfer to the University of Cincinnati or George Washington University to obtain a bachelor’s degree. He hopes to one day pursue a career with the FBI.

“I am especially grateful for this scholarship because it will allow me to focus on my studies and not worry about the financial burden of college,” Warren said.

Leigh Ann Lochtefeld, of Wapakoneta, was one of ten named First Team and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Lochtefeld is pursuing both an Associate of Applied Business degree in Cybersecurity and an Associate of Applied Business degree Networking and Systems Administration. She is on track to graduate in May 2021 and plans to enter the workforce upon completion.

“With this scholarship, I can use it to further my studies, and do better things for myself, Edison State, and my community,” Lochtefeld said.

Brittany Robbins, of Quincy, was named Third Team, receiving a scholarship valued at $250. Robbins is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing from Edison State and expects to graduate in December 2023.

After graduating from Edison State, Robbins intends to transfer to the Ohio State University to complete an undergraduate and graduate degree in nursing. Robbins’ goal is to one day be in charge of a neonatal unit so that she can “help ease some of the worry and pain that parents feel when their children are in the NICU.”

“I am beyond grateful for this scholarship because it will allow me to focus more on making my dreams come true and not so much on the cost that comes with making my dreams come true,” Robbins said.

The rankings for the All-Ohio Academic Team are determined by the scores nominees received in the All-USA Academic Team judging. Winners are selected on the basis of academic performance, demonstration of leadership, and community service involvement. Ten First Team members and ten Second Team members and Third Team members receive cash scholarships, as well as medallions, certificates, and pins.