Edison State expands scholarship opportunity

PIQUA — Edison State Community College, as part of its committment to easing the burden created by the COVID-19 pandemic, has expanded its College Credit Plus (CCP) tuition scholarship offer to include a larger population of students, according to a recent press release.

Due to issues associated with the coronavirus, graduating high school seniors may be faced with difficult decisions about their plans for starting college in the summer or fall.

According to Edison State’s director of enrollment management and student services Rachel Carlisle, this new, expanded opportunity consists of a 100 percent tuition scholarship for all graduating high school seniors in the Edison State service area and CCP partner high schools.

“Students must be a 2020 graduate from the college’s service area or partnering school districts, however, there is no longer a CCP participation requirement for the scholarship,” Carlisle said.

The college’s service areas include Miami, Shelby, Darke, and Preble counties. Partnering school districts include any district that the college partners with through the CCP program.

At this time, Carlisle said, there is no limit to the amount of scholarships that will be awarded. However, the college reserves the right to reevaluate if capacity issues arise, though she said that is not anticipated.

Edison State offers over 100 degrees, certificates, and short-term technical certificates in the areas of Business, Engineering and Manufacturing, Health Sciences, Information Technology, and Social and Public Services designed to help graduates enter the workforce. In addition, partnerships held with four-year universities across the state and country provide a seamless transfer upon a students’ completion.

Students can take advantage of the opportunity by completing the following steps:

• New students: apply for admission at www.edisonohio.edu/getstarted.

Current CCP students: submit a major declaration form when you meet with your advisor.

• Meet with a Career Pathways advisor and register for summer or fall classes immediately after graduation. A list of Career Pathway advisors can be found at www.edisonohio.edu/students.

• File your FAFSA by May 1 for summer semester or by Aug. 1 for fall semester. For answers to any questions regarding FAFSA or financial aid, contact the college’s financial aid department at financialaid@edisonohio.edu.

For more information about the tuition scholarship, contact Jordan Keith, enrollment manager, Piqua Campus Location at (937) 778-7846 or jkeith@edisonohio.edu or Rachel Carlisle, director of Regional Campus Enrollment Management and Student Services at the Greenville, Troy, and Eaton Campus Locations at (937) 778-7895 or rcarlisle@edisonohio.edu.

All students must complete the FAFSA and accept any grants and scholarships that may be awarded before receiving the CCP tuition scholarship. The CCP tuition scholarship is only applied to students’ accounts after all other grants and scholarships are awarded. Recommended FAFSA filing dates are May 1 for the summer semester and Aug. 1 for the fall semester. Additional information can also be found at www.edisonohio.edu/CCP-scholarships.