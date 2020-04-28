Covington Council to hold special meeting

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in special session virtually via Zoom on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is for employment of personnel, authorization for the high school sidewalk repair project, authorization to purchase computer equipment, and any other business that may come before the board.

Join the Zoom meeting by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87900521822?pwd=SEpVcncxcTJ3MzY3d2tmckc2eGs2dz09.

Or by dialing: 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is: 879 0052 1822, and the meeting password is: 100426.