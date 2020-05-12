Troy BOE honors retirees virtually

TROY — The Troy Board of Education recognized several retiring staff members during its regular meeting on Monday, which took place virtually.

Retirees include Troy High School food service manager Jane Baughman, Kyle Elementary food service manager Jane Maurer, food service assistant and bus aide Constance Holfinger, Van Cleve Elementary intervention assistant Holly Denlinger, THS teacher Michael Gegel, kindergarten teacher Judy Sofia, Heywood Elementary teacher Conchetta Moore, Heywood Elementary food service manager Dora Rutledge, Cookson Elementary food service manager Sharon Myers, THS district network coordinator Pam Mangen, Troy City Schools mechanic James Pepper, and bus driver Nancy Fultz.

The board also took a moment of silence to remember former Troy City Schools staff members who recently passed away.

This includes Mary Margaret Gladman, 95, who died Feb. 28 of this year. She was the clerk/treasurer of Troy City Schools for many years until her retirement in 1986; along with Hazel Lee Begovich, 88, who died March 25, 2020. She worked for Troy City Schools from 1958 until her retirement in 1996. She spent the majority of her career teaching second grade at Concord Elementary School.

In other business:

• A total of 317 diplomas were approved for issuance to this year’s seniors.

• The board approved a list of donations, totaling $16,700.

• The board retroactively approved two purchase orders: one to ARIN for technology needs in relation to the switch to online, remote learning due to the COVID-19 school closing, in the amount of $125; and $977 to Picture This Photography.

• Approval was given to the five-year financial forecast, though it was noted this is subject to change due to the evolving financial/funding situation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and related state budget cuts ordered by the governor.

• The board discussed the plan for a virtual commencement ceremony to be hosted by Upper Valley Career Center, with further details to be released in the coming days/weeks.

• The board welcomed new staff members Benjamin Ayers, now principal at Forest; and Megan Campbell, now Social Emotional Learning coordinator (SEL) for the district, both effective Aug. 1, 2020.

• The board approved the employment of Sarah Janosik as intervention specialist for THS, effective Aug. 15, 2020; Barbara Daffner as head kitchen manager at Heywood, effective Sept. 1, 2020; and Nancy Myers as head kitchen manager at Cookson, effective Sept. 1, 2020.

• The board approved a list of resignations and retirements, along with a list of renewal contracts.

• The board will hold a special meeting to discuss next steps with regard to the failed levy and a renewal levy, which is tentatively set to appear on the ballot in November.

• An executive session was held for the purpose of discussion of personnel, with no action taken.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.