Covington BOE recognizes student success

COVINGTON — The Covington Board of Education gave commended several senior students, including co-valedictorians Josie Schaurer and Hailey Weer, during its regular meeting on Monday. The meeting was held virtually.

The board also commended all of the recent virtual CHS Honors Banquet award recipients, along with those who will graduate with a grade point average higher than 3.9. This included both valedictorians Josie Schaurer and Hailey Weer, as well as Josie Crowell, Joseph Franke, Gavin Lutz, and Olivia Mohler.

Seniors Jesse Fisher, Courtney Smidutz and Maci White were recognized for being virtually inducted into the high school National Honor Society on May 7, for demonstrating excellence, not only in scholarship, but also in leadership, character and community service.

The board recognized the senior class prom court members Kirsti Barnes, Josie Crowell, Marisa Fields, Sophia Iddings, Josie Schaurer, Spencer Brumbaugh, Teague Deaton, Seth Iddings, Gavin Lutz, and Cade Schmelzer, along with the 2020 prom royalty, Queen Sophia Iddings and King Seth Iddings.

Lastly, the board recognized Grant Humphrey for being selected to attend Buckeye Boys State.

In other business, the board:

• Accepted a total of $8,310 in monetary donations to the district.

• Approved the purchase of fleet property and liability insurance, through the Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority (SORSA), at an annual premium of $38,610 for the period of July 1, 2020, through July 1, 2021 (pool administered by Willis Pooling; local agency – Koverman Dickerson.)

• Approved UVMC Occupational Health to perform bus driver physical exams for the 2020-2021 school year.

• Approved the list of 2020 graduates.

• Approved Kenny Adams as OBI instructor for the 2020-2021 school year, at a rate of $25 per hour.

• Approved school fees for year 2020-2021 as follows: $45 for grades kindergarten through six; $50 for grades seven through eight; and $70 for grades nine through 12.

• Approved 2020-2021 school food prices as follows: $1.50 for breakfast; $2.60 for grades kindergarten through six; $2.85 for grades seven through 12; $3.75 for adults; and $0.50 for milk.

• Approved a list of certified personnel for the 2020-2021 school year, as well as employment of certified tutors.

• Accepted the resignation of Mindy Fick, high school business teacher, effective at the conclusion of the current school year; and the resignation of Eric Griffith, technology director, effective June 20, 2020.

• Approved a list of certified extended day contracts for the 2020-2021 school year, along with a list of certified contracts, a list of employee contracts, and a classified substitute aid.

• Approved a 3-year contract for Bridgit Kerber, curriculum director, and Josh Meyer, junior/high school principal, both effective Aug. 1, 2020, and expiring July 31, 2023.

• Approved the purchase of Dell Chromebooks and cases for the student one-to-one program from Mobiletek Services, for the annual replacement cycle, in the amount of $52,000.

• Approved NEOLA proposed revised policy regarding wellness.

• Approved Tiffany Shively as the assistant treasurer, effective July 1, 2020; and established an hourly pay rate of $24.70, with 15 vacation days per year.

• Entered into an executive session with no action taken.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

