DELAWARE — Meredith Richters, of Troy, was recently honored with the Ohio Wesleyan Organization of the Year Award for participation in the Newman Catholic Community.

Ohio Wesleyan University presented its Golden Bishop Awards during a virtual ceremony April 22 to recognize students for outstanding achievements in leadership and community service during the 2019-2020 academic year.

To learn more, or to watch the awards online, visit www.owu.edu/GoldenBishopAwards.