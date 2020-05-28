Renovations continue at PHS

PIQUA — Phase two of the Piqua City School District’s five-year renovation plan began at the high school recently and is set to be completed prior to the beginning of next school year.

According to superintendent Dwayne Thompson, the upgrades are part of a five-year, 3.0-mill permanent improvement levy that was passed by voters last year.

“The first phase was what we did last year in the 500 Wing, which included all of the Success Bound things, and we renovated that whole old industrial arts area, and just really made it a whole new world for that building,” Thompson said.

This year’s renovations will include upgrades to the auditorium, music suite, office area, and locker rooms, among other things, Thompson said.

“We’re going from the 500 Wing, which is basically the art rooms and a commons area, all the way up to the first floor academic wing, so we won’t go into the academic wing yet,” he said.

The locker rooms will be improved in terms of size and available space for both male and female sports. A small training room will be enhanced to meet the needs of all athletes.

“(Female sports) have grown so much over the last 40 years and we want to make sure we’re servicing both male and female sports well, so we had to make some improvements in that room,” Thompson said.

Also set to be expanded is the nurse’s clinic.

“When the building was built, the nurse’s clinic was super tiny, and not built with a lot of current things in mind,” Thompson said. “For instance, there weren’t as many diabetics back then, as well as other things that children are dealing with, so that’s going to be expanded and made into a more upgraded facility so we can meet current needs for our students.”

In the auditorium, handicapped access will be added to the seating area. This particular project is being funded by a grant from the Neils A. & Ruth Lundgard Foundation. The grant is $50,000 in total.

Renovation was initially set to begin in the summer and finish by fall, Thompson said, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closing of schools, crews were able to get a head start on demolition, so the project is now likely to finish ahead of schedule.

The next phase of the five-year renovation project is set for summer 2021 and will include upgrades to the first floor academic wing, and the following summer, renovation of the second floor academic wing will take place.

“Our goal is that the building will serve the community well into the next 40 or 50 years,” Thompson said.

Superintendent Dwayne Thompson and school board member Andy Hite enter the lobby at Piqua High School last week to check the progress of the remodeling project that is underway. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_IMG_9221.jpg Superintendent Dwayne Thompson and school board member Andy Hite enter the lobby at Piqua High School last week to check the progress of the remodeling project that is underway. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today The Commons area of Piqua High School is one of the areas that is undergoing a remodel this summer. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_IMG_9228.jpg The Commons area of Piqua High School is one of the areas that is undergoing a remodel this summer. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Superintendent Dwayne Thompson, center, and school board member Andy Hite check the progress of the summer remodeling project in one of the high school locker rooms last week,. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_IMG_9230.jpg Superintendent Dwayne Thompson, center, and school board member Andy Hite check the progress of the summer remodeling project in one of the high school locker rooms last week,. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

