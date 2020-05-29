PCS kindergarten registration open

PIQUA — The Piqua Board of Education heard an update regarding kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year during its regular monthly meeting Thursday.

Director of student services Mindy Gearhardt said registration is now underway as part of a centralized enrollment process. Enrollment must be completed by a parent or guardian who resides within the Piqua City School District and must be completed on a laptop desktop or tablet; it is not compatible with a smartphone. Students must be 5 years old by Aug. 1 of the school year for which they are being registered.

For more information about enrollment, visit www.piqua.org.

The board also heard from athletic director Chip Hare, who said that although the details of how athletics will be conducted next year is unclear as of yet, students are now allowed to begin conditioning this summer.

Hare said the district’s athletic department is working closely, under the governor’s and CDC guidelines, with the Piqua Health Department to make sure this conditioning and practice is done so with student’s safety in mind first.

Curriculum director Scott Bloom gave an update regarding summer school, stating summer education will continue, but will be done so completely online. There will be no in-person office hours for students who need assistance or guidance with school work, but virtual support will be available to them.

In other business:

• Treasurer Jeremie Hittle presented the five-year forecast to the board, noting the financial impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had and will continue to have on the district. Hittle noted the forecast is subject to change, but he also stated the district is well prepared for a situation such as this thanks to historically aiming for fiscal conservatism.

• Food service fees and regular school fees for next school year will remain the same as last year, superintendent Dwayne Thompson said.

• The board accepted a list of donations; a list of technology equipment for disposal and removal from the inventory of the PCS District; a list of summer feeding workers; a list of teaching contracts; several personnel items; and a five-year copy machine contract with Woodhull at a reduced rate.

• The board held an executive session with no action taken.

The next board meeting will be held Wednesday, June 25, at 6 p.m., at the Board of Education offices, at 215 Looney Road, Piqua.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

