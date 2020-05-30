College briefs

Carmack graduates from Loyola University Chicago

CHICAGO — Courtney Carmack, 2016 Troy High School graduate, recently graduated Magna Cum Laude from Loyola University Chicago. She earned a degree in biology with an ecology emphasis and graduated with honors.

Tiffin University announces dean’s list

TIFFIN — The following local students were named to Tiffin University’s dean’s list:

• Michael Eagan, of Tipp City

• Kyndall Hellyer, of Tipp City

• Sierra Besecker, of Troy

• Kylee Brooks, of Troy

• Molly Miller, of Troy

Minneman graduates from University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON — Joseph Minneman, of Tipp City, recently graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics.

Hill to attend University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Riley Hill, of Piqua, has been accepted to the University of the Cumberlands for the upcoming academic year.

Capital University announces dean’s, provost’s, president’s lists

BEXLEY — Kassie Lee, of Piqua, was recently named to the Capital University dean’s list for spring semester 2020.

In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.

David Richey, of Troy, was recently named to the Capital University provost’s list for the spring semester 2020.

To be named to the provost’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.70.

Darcy Franck, of Tipp City, and Kam Lee, of Piqua, were recently named to the Capital University president’s list for spring semester 2020.

To be named to the president’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Cooper graduates from Trine University

ANGOLA, Ind. — Kaylynn Cooper, of Piqua, graduated from Trine University at the end of the spring 2020 semester. Cooper earned a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science.

Edwards named a Piedmont dean’s scholar

DEMOREST, Ga. — Jade Edwards, of Tipp City, has been named a Piedmont College dean’s scholar. Students named as a dean’s scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Thornburg named to Olivet Nazarene University dean’s list

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Graham Thornburg, of Covington, was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently-completed spring 2020 semester. To qualify for dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale.