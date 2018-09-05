Council approves fire department donations

TROY — Troy City Council approved an ordinance to donate fire gear to a charity at its meeting on Tuesday.

Council members William Lutz and William Twiss were absent.

As part of the city’s surplus ordinance, the Troy Fire Department will donate gear and equipment that no longer meets fire industry standards to the International Fire Relief Mission. The organization provides life-saving assistance to active-duty firefighters and rescue personnel in countries without adequate education or equipment. No cost will be incurred to donate the gear, or it would be destroyed.

The fire equipment includes 30 sets of jackets and pants, 15 sets of personal protective boots and three EMS scene jackets.

The ordinance also approved to sell surplus equipment and vehicles to be sold on GovDeals. The following vehicles are listed to be sold: 1999 Chevrolet Astro Van, 2000 Dodge Intrepid, 2003 Ford Taurus Wagon and 2005 Case Backhoe Super 580M with front grapple/clam.

Council also held a public hearing regarding new signage for the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. No one spoke for or against the signage. It appears as though construction has already begun for the new signage on the corner of West Main Street and Short Street, despite a committee meeting to review the ordinance’s public hearing before proceeding to a third reading and council approval.

A message for the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center was not returned at press time.

Two signs will be located on West Main Street, the third sign on West Main Street and North Oxford, 25 N. Oxford St. and the fourth on West Water Street. The sign on 25 N. Oxford St. will be 7 feet and 4 inches tall and West Water Street’s sign will be 9 feet 4 inches tall. Some of the signs will include light pole features. The ordinance is part of the Downtown Riverfront Overlay district zoning plans.

Council approved a resolution regarding the acceptance of tax levies for the Troy City Schools and Miami East School District.

In other news:

City of Troy Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington reported the city’s paving schedule is now complete with the exception of striping on some roads.

The city of Troy will observe Halloween’s Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30.

The University of Dayton river stewards will camp out at Treasure Island on Saturday evening.

Equipment to help those in other countries in need