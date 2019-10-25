Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

Oct. 15

OVI: Matthew Bohlander, 51, of Troy, was cited for OVI, one headlight and speeding.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: An officer responded to the Stull Woodwork business for a breaking and entering report. Case pending.

THEFT: A Tipp City resident reported her debit card and driver’s license was stolen at Troy City Park.

SCHOOL BUS STOP: Abdelaziz Aboulkassim, 54, of Troy, was cited for failing to stop for a school bus at Woodbury Court.

Oct. 16

THEFT: An officer responded to the 1300 block of Imperial Court for a theft report.

INVESTIGATION: Ryan Mason, 19, of Troy, was charged with telecommunication harassment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles following an investigation.

Oct. 17

POSSESSION: Matthew Stringfield, 28, of Dayton, was cited for possession of a drug abuse instrument in the area of East Main and N. Mulberry Street.

INVESTIGATION: An officer responded to the Royal Inn for a reported sex offense. Case is pending.

BURGLARY: An officer responded to the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue for a burglary complaint. Case is pending.

Oct. 18

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Submarine House for no lights and lane violation. The driver, Shayla Minkner, 35, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI.

OPEN CONTAINER: Javier Jackson Sr. , 53, of Troy, was cited for open container in the area of West Main and N. Madison Street.

OVI: Christopher Daniels, 35, of Troy, was cited for OVI and arrested at Treasure Island Park.

THEFT: A Piqua resident reported medication was stolen from her developmentally disabled granddaughter.

ANIMAL ISSUE: An officer responded to the Royal Inn on a report of an abandoned dog. The dog was transported to the animal shelter. Animal cruelty charges are pending.

CAR STOLEN: A resident in the 1500 block of Windridge Place apartments reported their vehicle was stolen overnight.

Oct. 19

OVI: An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle that ran a stop sign. The vehicle did not stop. The officer followed the vehicle for a short time before it crashed into a fence at the Railroad Bar. The driver, Robert Baker, 53, of Troy, was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, OVI, aggravated possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident and other traffic charges.

Oct. 20

THEFT: An officer responded to the BP at Archer Drive on a theft report. Suspect was located and incarcerated.

Oct. 21

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle at Experiment Farm. The driver, Bruce Smith, was found to be intoxicated and arrested for OVI. The driver refused all tests and was incarcerated.

PUBLIC INDECENCY: A customer at Meijer reported a male subject was sitting in a vehicle exposing himself in the parking lot around 8 a.m. Brandon Landis, 35, of Troy, was cited with public indecency.

Oct. 22

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of West Main and Weston Road. Sheila Lowe, 60, of Piqua, was cited for OVI, OVI refusal and speeding.

BURGLARY: An officer responded to the 200 block of S. Crawford Street on a report of a burglary and assault. A female subject, Brittany Wright, 32, of Troy, was arrested and charged with first-degree felony burglary and assault.

BUS STOP: A motorist failed to stop for a school bus with its lights on N. Cedar Street. Trevell Hudson, 23, of Troy, was cited for passing a stopped school bus.

THEFT: An officer responded to Meijer on a theft report.

OVI: An officer cited Joshua Evans, 38, of Troy, with OVI, OVI refusal and turn signal violation from the Railroad bar.

Oct. 23

SCAM: A resident was a victim of an internet scam. A report was made to file with the credit card company.

BUS STOP: A motorist failed to stop for a school bus with its lights on at E. Water Street near N. Market Street.

CAR STOLEN: A resident in the 500 block of Stauton Commons Apatments reported her vehicle was stolen around 4 a.m.