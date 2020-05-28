Historic home’s fate back on agenda

TROY — Troy Planning Commission will consider the application to raze a home in the southwest historical district owned by the First United Methodist Church at its next meeting, allowing representatives, for and against, time to address their sides of the issue.

On Wednesday, the commission voted to place the application back on the agenda for its next meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.

The church requests to demolish 126 S. Cherry St. to turn it into green space. At the prior meeting, members of the planning commission received four letters in support of the demolition and more than 17 letters against the request. Those against the demolition included neighbors, Troy residents and the adjacent homeowner and her attorney. Those in the support were members of the congregation.

Staff will contact all parties to advise them of the meeting’s procedures. The applicant and those in opposition each must designate a spokesperson who will have five minutes to make a presentation. Two additional secondary representatives may also address the commission with two minutes to present their point of view. Questions and answers from the commission will not be limited.

The meeting will be held by a Zoom video conference. Questions, comments and feedback regarding this application, as well as any other agenda item, must be submitted to Secretary Sue Knight at sue.knight@troyohio.gov by noon the day of the meeting.

The application for demolition was filed by the owner, First United Methodist Church, by trustee chair Linda Bosick. The home is not on the national registrar of historic homes. The property has lead paint and is unable to be occupied by tenants. The church said they attempted to rent it as a commercial property, but it did not generate interest in a year. The church provided the planning commission an estimate of $223,504 to abate the lead paint and rehabilitate the property. An assessment and engineering report also noted foundation issues, unlevel floors and extensive wall and ceiling cracks. Planning and Zoning Director Tim Davis toured the building on two occasions, which he said helped to support the decision to raze it due to several building code violations such as old electric and structure issues.

City staff supported the church’s request to raze the residence as it complied with city ordinances and codes.

Commission to address demo application

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

