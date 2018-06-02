Miami County Marraiges

Christian Courtney Krueger, 28, of 6830 E. Walnut St., Tipp City to Dayne Andrew Schmidt, 29, of same address.

Paul Allen Ricketts, 23, of 527 W. Walnut St., Tipp City to Jacy Josephine Kindell-Stewart, 19, of same address.

Brandon Joshua Fiessinger, 32, of 57 W. Maplewood Ave., Dayton to Erika Diane Randall, 27, of 1330 Vicksburg Ct., Troy.

Brittany Sue McCrea, 25, of 1303 Brookside Drive, Troy to Verdale Anthony Foster Jr., 25, of same address.

Linsey Allison Johnson, 33, of 233 Lowry Dr., West Milton to Zachary Keller Scheaffer, 34, of same address.

Laura Bernice Ratermann, 35, of 1000 Elm St., Piqua to Michael Christopher Davis, 45, of 5840 State Route 47 W, Houston.

Katelynn Michelle Whitted, 24, of 3718 State Route 48, Ludlow Falls to Frank Robert Busse, 28, of same address.

Andrew Nicholas Crowe, 25, of 11 Lawndale Ct., West Milton to Haley Cierra Martnes, 23, of same address.

William Robert Hartzell, 3920 Lefevre Road, Troy to Danielle Leigh Anne Fuller, of same address.

Sarah Marie Smith, 26, of 6910 S. Jay Road, West Milton to Jason Daniel Antonides, 24, of same address.