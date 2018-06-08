Hayner to host EDGE concert

TROY — Last September, the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) announced a new concert series for 2017-18 called EDGE, which is a performing arts series filled with unconventional performances in unconventional places, with all concerts being free and open to the public.

The goal of EDGE is to bring the performing arts into the Dayton community, introducing the art forms of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance to new audiences in more intimate and approachable settings. EDGE is made possible by generous funding from the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation for the Arts.

On Sunday, June 17, from 2-3 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center in downtown Troy, the Dayton Philharmonic String and Percussion Quartet – comprising Aurelian Oprea on violin, William Manley on violin, Colleen Braid on viola, and Michael LaMattina on percussion ­– will perform a special concert with guest artist Mr. Rick “Mr. Cuttime” Robinson. Robinson, performing on double bass, is a former member of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and founder of CutTime Productions: Making Symphonies Work for Everyone.

Robinson and the DPO will perform a program to connect audiences old and new to classical music, featuring standard symphonic works plus one of Robinson’s original popular compositions. Expect lively and informative hosting, a wide variety of music, humor, personal stories, and up-close-and-personal interactions and conversations with the performers, who will answer all audience questions to demystify and debunk tired stereotypes of classical music.

For more information regarding this and other free events and to receive a complete listing of events at the Hayner, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.