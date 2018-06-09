Miami County Marriages

Kathleen Ann Tatum, 44, of 723 Young Street, Piqua to Joshua Charles Shannon, 39, of same address.

Alissa Renee Morrison, 26, of 422 Middle Street Apt. A, Fairborn to Randolph Gabbard III, 33, of 8112 State Route 55 Lot 14, Ludlow Falls.

Kristopher Lee VomBaur-Gerken, 33, of 7630 S. Mote Road, West Milton to Sara Leann Cline, 26, of same address.

Nicholas Warren Alspaugh, 19, of 723 W. Franklin St., Troy to Aliya Grace Blakley, 18, of 2511 Aberdeen Court, Troy.

Joseph Taylor Zimmerman, 24, of 1304 W. Main Street, Troy to Abigayle Patrice Grigsby, 25, of same address.

Cory Allen Ertmer, 45, of 2125 Wedemeyer Street, Sheboygan, Wisc. to Doreen Tovstiga, 39, of Arlbergstrasse 49, Wald Am Arlberg, Austria.

Viktoria Ellen Peck, 45, of 831 Claymore Court, Tipp City to Matthew Lee Cooper, 35, of same address.

Richard E. Jones Jr., 63, of 715 W. North Street, Piqua to Sherry L. Jones, 59, of same address.

Keagan Matthew Aukerman, 28, of 3233 Sioux Drive, Piqua to Katharyn Louise Desenberg, 30, of same address.

Kaela Renee Spurlock, 27, of 415 N. Hyatt St. Apt. 3, Tipp City to David Adam Davis, 36, of 3611 Teakwood Road, Tipp City.

Brittany Lynn Phillips, 25, of 5225 East State Route 571, Tipp City to Matthew Allen Besecker, 26, of 1500 Waco Street, Troy.

Shane Robert Bond, 25, of 6685 Pisgah Road, Tipp City to Brook Rachelle Cornett, 25, of same address.

Zachary Lowell Barga, 29, of 218 West Market Street, Troy to Kassandra Renee Hill, 20, of same address.

Jason Matthew Smith, 34, of 209 Upway Drive, Piqua to Crystal Lean Anderson, 29, of same address.

Molly Elizabeth Orendorf, 31, of 2030 Sugar Maple Loop, Tipp City to Nathan Layman McDermitt, 30, of same address.

Joshua Robert Holman, 31, of 723 Brook Street, Piqua to Tasha Renee Snider, 37, of same address.

Adriana Michelle Cancino, 23, of 330 Harrison Street, Covington to Tucker Douglas Chaney, 24, of same address.

Megan Nicole Zielinski, 22, of 608 E. High Street, Pleasant Hill to Connor Bryce Lavy, 23, of 4604 Brown Road, Piqua.

James Alan Mann, 56, of 2002 Persimmon Way Apt. 2B, Tipp City to Angela Elizabeth Santo, 49, of 7173 River Birch Street, Tipp City.

Amber Lynn Dulin, 28, of 359 W. Ross Street, Troy to Harrison Gregory Renner, 27, of same address.

Lance William Zink, 26, of 10417 Emerick Road, Laura to Kayle Jo Bennett, 26, of same address.

Randolph Scott Kirchner, 63, of 2020 Hemm Road, Piqua to Patricia Marie Nicolato, 68, of 20 S. Short Street, Troy.

Samantha Charity Bowers, 22, of 1052 Boone Street, Piqua to Christian Michael Homan, 22, of same address.

Charles G. Fox, 57, of 216 Penn Road, Troy to Jessica Lynn Suba, 42, of same address.

Timothy Edgar Hogle, 40, of 509 Cider Mill Way, Tipp City to Shawna Renee Mains, 32, of same address.

Edward John Hritz, 76, of 590 Boone Drive, Troy to Alice Leora Flinn, 71, of same address.