Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

June 14

Frisch’s Restaurant, 16 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Observed multiple dented cans in storage area; corrected during inspection. Repeat: Observed dried food residual on handles of multiple pieces of equipment. Observed build up of soda syrup residual near tanks in storage area; debris underneath shelving units inside of walk-in freezer.

Brewhouse Carryout, 510 S. Wall St., Covington — Critical: Person-in-charge did not have a level 1 food safety training certificate. Repeat: Toilet room doors are not being kept closed when required.

Springmeade Health Center, 4375 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — Repeat: Observed dark residual on caulking by dish washing unit along back wall as well as debris underneath dish washing unit.

June 15

Troy Rec, 11 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Dad’s Carry Out, 249 Union St., Troy — Observed food thermometer that during inspection was not properly working and needed batteries replaced.

Wendy’s, 1300 Archer Drive, Troy — Critical: Observed employees washing hands at hand sink without hand washing soap. Critical: Observed food not properly time marked during inspection; corrected. Observed part of the prep cooler not working properly during inspection. Observed gasket on the door leading to walk-in cooler was falling into disrepair. Observed pans stacked without proper air drying. Observed hand washing sink in women’s restroom that did not have proper hand washing temperature. Observed that some of the hand washing sinks in food prep area were not properly stocked with hand washing cleanser. Repeat: Observed debris underneath shelving units in the walk-in freezer.

Big Mike’s Gas N Go, 1333 Archer Drive, Troy — Critical: Observed raw shell eggs stored above packaged ready-to-eat foods in display cooler; corrected. Observed gasket on the door of the walk-in cooler falling into disrepair. Observed restroom sink not getting hot water during inspection.

June 18

Grounds for Pleasure Coffeehouse, 115 E. Main St., Tipp City —Under-counter cold holding unit did not contain a working thermometer. Observed a vinyl floor or covering that is laying over coffee bar floor, which is cut and is loose to the floor.

Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center, 225 Parkwood Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Big Mike’s Gas N Go, 1333 Archer Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Donatos Pizza, 414 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Jumpy’s Fun Zone, 1528 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Observed multiple dented cans in storage room during inspection; corrected. Observed unsealed wood used as base along outside wall of walk-in freezer. Repeat: Observed ice accumulation underneath condensing unit inside of walk-in freezer. Observed dried food residual on handles of equipment in food prep area.

June 19

Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Farmers Market, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Tipp City Preschool Learning Center, 1221 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

June 12

Piqua City Pool, Community Pool, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

June 21

Speedway, 1551 Covington Ave., Piqua — Observed containers of food on floor in the walk-in cooler. Keep all food products at least six inches off the floor to prevent possible contamination. Provide complete ingredient list for the doughnuts in the self-serve case so all ingredients of items can be identified. Provide thermometer for the walk in cooler so its temperature can be monitored. Employees unable to check the sanitation schedule of a machine; must be checked to ensure it is properly sanitized as required by code. The following items need to be cleaned: smoothie/frappe machine, microwave, Merrychef, both prep units and pop nozzles. Boxes of single-service items on floor. Keep these items six inches off floor to prevent contamination Observed food containers nested wet. Allow items to air dry before they are put away. Observed accumulation of trash/cardboard in facility. Remove these items more frequently.