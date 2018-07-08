Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

July 5

Wendy’s, 3 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Critical: observed employee not properly washing hands after handling raw meats and going to touch other handles of equipment throughout food prep area and salad containers. Corrected during inspection, Critical: observed cheese in contact with unsafe bottom of food bin in prep cooler during inspection. Corrected during inspection, Critical: observed time marked foods (cheese) not properly marked during inspection. Critical: observed handwashing sinks in food prep area that were used for purposes other than handwashing.

July 5

Fazoli’s, 1887 W. Main St., Troy — Observed employee drinks in food prep area during inspection. Critical: although the person in charge knew proper food temperatures, there was confusion on what foods should be disposed of and how to handle temperature issues with the walk in cooler. Corrected during inspection, Critical repeat: observed TCS foods in the walk-in cooler that were not keeping proper temperatures. Observed walk in cooler not keeping proper temperature; showing at 58 degrees F during inspection; Critical repeat: Plates below front serving area that had food residual on rim and food surface.

During a standard inspection, health inspector health inspector observed walk-in cooler not maintaining proper temperatures of 41 F or below. Foods in walk-in cooler ranged from 49 F to 52 F. Upon measuring the temperature from the condensing unit, temperature was shown at 58 F. A temperature check was performed in the morning by an employee, and manager stated that the cooler was at 41 F or below at the time.

Manager & Regional Manager stated that all the food in front prep line/serving area was not a risk to Public Health and that all food was not stored in the walk-in cooler during temperature issue. So, this food in the front area did not have any temperature abuse from the walk-in cooler. Management closed facility voluntarily until the walk-in cooler is properly repaired and can be maintain foods at a proper temperature of 41 F or below. Management removed/disposed of all temperature controlled for safety foods that was in the walk-in cooler that had experienced a temperature abuse. Management may only restock the walk-in cooler when the temperature of the actual unit is 41 F or below to limit the growth of bacteria. If walk-in cooler gets repaired properly and the Health Department is not present, please send repair reports to Health Department. Once walk-in cooler is working and food is stocked and holding proper temperature of 41 F and below; food service may reopen. An inspection from the Health Department will occur to ensure that the walk-in cooler is functioning properly.

July 3

Jimmy Johns, 1888 W. Main St., Troy — Critical repeat: on and below the ice tea maker, below the soda fountain machine and in the cabinet beneath the soda fountain machine and ice tea maker, live ants were observed. Inspection conducted due to complaint. Live ants were observed and an exterminator treated the area. Reinspection will be conducted on or after July 17.

July 2

Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25A, Troy — Observed dented cans in back storage area. Handwashing sinks in prep area did not have property water pressure during inspection. Repeat: black residual build up on caulking behind ware washing unit; residual build up underneath ware washing unit and under shelving unit in back storage area. Observed mouse droppings in back storage area on floor and underneath shelving units. Person in charge will send pest control reports to health department.

July 2

Rapid Fire Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected during inspection: Personal drink and food observed on back prep sink during inspection; multiple dented cans on storage rack in back. Observed front coolers that did not have proper food temperature measuring device. Observed dried food debris on handles of front cooling units. Corrected during inspection, Critical: observed knives and other equipment inside handwashing sink in back area and observed multiple working containers of chemicals that were not properly labeled.

June 29

Troy Marathon, 801 W. Main St., Troy — Boxes of packaged RTE foods on floor near handwashing sink. Repeat: facility was not able to provide test strips for sanitizer. Observed dust and residual build up on fan covers of condensing unit inside walk in cooler. Observed handwashing sink in storage area that did not have proper hand drying provisions available.

July 4

Tin Roof, Fourth Fest, Piqua, Mobile — Satisfactory. Bring hot items to 165 prior to serving.

Kona Ice of Troy Truck, Fourth Fest, Piqua, Mobile — Satisfactory.

Susie’s Big Dipper, Fourth Fest, Piqua. Mobile — Satisfactory.

Nutz 4 U!, Fourth Fest, Piqua. Mobile — Satisfactory.

St. Paul’s E&R Church, Fourth Fest, Piqua — Temporary. Satisfactory. License issued.

Piqua Apostolic Temple, Fourth Fest, Piqua — Temporary. Satisfactory. License issued. Hold hot food at at least 135 degrees.

Cub Scout Pack 295, Fourth Fest, Piqua — Temporary. Satisfactory. License issued. Be sure to wash hands often.

Turntable Cafe, Fourth Fest, Piqua. Temporary — Satisfactory License issued. use plenty of ice to keep items below 41 degrees.

Piqua United Pentecostal Church, Fourth Fest, Piqua — Temporary, Satisfactory. License issued.

Covington Lodge 383, Fourth Fest, Piqua. Temporary — Satisfactory. License issued.

Warren Lodge, Fourth Fest, Piqua. Temporary — License issued. Satisfactory.

Young Life, Fourth Fest, Piqua. Temporary — Satisfactory. License issued. Be sure to keep ranch and mayo with plenty of ice to keep below 41 degrees