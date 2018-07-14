Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Courtney Heuker, Joseph Heuker to Alexander Cost, Emma Cost, one lot, $180,000.

Hess and Nickras Partnership to Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, $225,000.

Brock Heath, Leyla Heath, Clarisa Pacheco to Brock Heath, Leyla Heath, one lot, $330,000.

Estate of Betty Jane Kessler, Alice Ann Schlemmer, executor to Forest Scherer, Sandra Scherer, one lot, $139,000.

Charles Elliott, Elizabeth Elliott to Harlow Builders, one lot, two part lots, $160,000.

Scott Investments of Troy LLC to Corby Schoeder, Michelle Schroeder, one lot, $352,200.

Joseph Caldwell, Kathy Caldwell to Arthur Workman, $37,000.

Angel Inman to Wagner Huskey, one lot, $95,000.

Charles Vanchure, Dixie Vanchure to Charles Sr. and Dixie Vanchure Irrevocable Trust, $0.

Justin Rois-Weikel to Danielle Beatty, one lot, $7,000.

Marguerite Veres, Richard Veres to Dana Krista, one lot, one part lot, $89,900.

Jason Borchers, Stephanie Borchers to Christopher Gates, one lot, $284,000.

Eric Walker to Torrence Walker, one lot, $26,700.

Mary Devault, Thomas Devault to Darrel Bruce, Margaret Bruce, one lot, $194,900.

Kroger Co. to MJ Properties Troy LLC, one lot, $1.601,600.

Shaft Johnson Jr., Sabrina Slife to Dana Stahl, one lot, $113,000.

Kathryn Helman to Danielle Smith, one lot, $195,000.

Sally Lanning to Brian Luttmer, one lot, $162,500.

FV-I Inc., Morgan Stanley Mortgage, Specialized Servicing to Alan Duling, Barbara Duling, one lot, $48,000.

Olivia Busse to David Busse, one lot, $0.

Lori Allen to Lauren Marker, one lot, $99,000.

Edward Haire, Mary Haire to John Jakubek, two part lots, $30,000.

PIQUA

Estate of James Calvert Sr., Catherine Smith, executor to Terry Popp, two part lots, $8,000.

Nancy Cecil, Nancy Woods to VSF Investments 3 Ltd., one lot, $170,0000.

Benjamin Hiser, Jane Hiser to Karen Picker, a part lot, $19,500.

James Schneider, Karen Schneider to Joyce Robinson, Robert Robinson, one lot, $180,000.

Jill Trevino to James Schneider, Karen Schneider, one lot, $138,000.

Lillicrap Properties to M. Anthony Rentals, one lot, $200,000.

Linda Link to Zachary Gephart, a part lot, $79,900.

William Hahn, Linda Poock, Robert Poock, Mark Yoshimoto to VSF Developments Ltd., a part lot, $48,000.

Estate of Carlton Reed to Barbara Reed, one lot, $0.

Estate of Douglas Link to Linda Link, a part lot, $0.

Denettta Slone, trustee, George Slone, Slone Living Trust to Frederick Hall, one part lot, $35,500.

TIPP CITY

James Maggard to Jennifer Maggard, James Maggard, one lot, $0.

Carol Farron to Vicki Budde, one lot, $259,000.

Deborah Day, Royce Day to Carly Jones, Gabriel Jones, two part lots, $262,500.

Catherine Magness, trustee, Ruth Magnes Irrevocable Trust to Magness Realty LLC, one lot, $0.

D. William Solarek, Suzanne Solarek to John Canzonere, Mary Canzonere, one lot, $312,5000.

Gateway Center Development to Daido Electronics Co. Ltd., $570,600.

James Stull, Molly Stull, Craig Sutton, Mary Sutton, attorney in fact to Deborah Fitzwater, Joel Roediger, one lot, $360,000.

BRADFORD

Megan Baker, Michael Baker to Jonathan Giddings, one lot, $72,500.

Blake Chinn, Chelsea Chinn to Athena Beachler, Gareth Beachler, a part lot, $42,000.

COVINGTON

George Jewell, Patricia Jewell to George Jewell, Patricia Jewell, three lots, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Allen Prather II, Kristina Prather to Marla Sprague, Nathan Sprague, two lots, 4318,0000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Cynthia Snyder, Jerry Snyder, two lots, $281,800.

NVR Inc. to Jafar Kurban, Nargiz Kurban, two lots, $340,800.

NVR Inc. to Chadd Degrush, Elizabeth Degrush, two lots, $225,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $35,500.

James Brady, Mathew Conley to Amanda Peck, Larry Peck, two lots, $265,000.

David Borcherdt, Rochelle Borcherdt to Fatima Farmanov, Mavlud Farmanov, two lots, $240,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $58,700.

David Smith to Hal Don Properties LLC, two lots, $217,000.

Kayla Robley, Travis Robley to Elaine Hart, two lots, $187,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Baljinder Kaur, Vivek Vishal, two lots, $281,900.

Inverness Group Inc. to John McGrath, Lindsey McGrath, two lots, $239,400.

Inverness Group Inc. to Bradley Ishmael, Stephanie Roberts, two lots, $480,000.

LAURA

Marna Younce to Michael Elliott, one lot, $45,000.

PLEASANT HILL

James Lee, Sharon Lee to DJB Unlimited LLC, one lot, $10,000.

WEST MILTON

Nancy Jo Wagner, Robert Wagner to Nancy Jo Wagner, Robert Wagner, a part lot, $0.

Kathryn Klipstine to Karen Agne, a part lot, $102,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Keith Adams, Christine Schmitt to Keith Adams, 5.12 acres, $0.

Curtis Hayes, Lashonda Hayes to Andrew Vieth, Kassandra Vieth, one llot, $145,000.

David Miller, Sandra Miller to Bruce Vandorpe, Constance Vandorpe, 5.001 acres, $394,800.

G. Maxine Merz to Peggy Clendening co-trustee, G. Maxine Merz Trust, James Merz, co-trustee, William Merz, co-trustee, $0.

Rebecca Dobmeyer, Todd Dobmeyer to Anna Bowers, Jesse Bowers, one lot, $177,900.

CONCORD TWP.

Courtney Trumbull to Malia Ferguson, Matthew Ferguson, 0.367 acres, $155,000.

Carol Lightner, Charles Lightner, trustee, Deanne Lightner, trustee, G. Eugene Lightner, George Lightner, Jannet Lightner, John Lightner, Teresa Lightner, Lightner Family Trust to Patty Wray, Phillip Wray, 5.4272 acres, $1000,000.

Anthony Moran Jr., Erin Moran to Dorran Martin, one lot, $205,000.

June Montgomery to Jennifer Feltner, Nichlas Hildebran, Susan Hildebran, one lot, $133,5000.

Susan Huntsberger to Brian Kildow, Jillian Kildow, one lot, $240,000.

Carl Huntsberger, Cheryl Huntsberger to Susan Huntsberger, one lot, $0.

Daniel Crouse, Erica Crouse to Amanda Henry, William Henry, one lot, $145,000.

Carolyn Szoke, Joseph Szoke to Alicia Farley, James Farley, one lot, $253,500.

Charles Bowman, Doris Bowman to Rodney Peters, Roland Peters, 9.183 acres, $91,900.

Harlow Builders to David Dilbone, Summer Dilbone, one lot, $445,000.

Carmen Marchal, Joshua Marchal to Mason Barhorst, Megan Barhorst, one lot, $189,900.

Dawn Moyer, Frederick Moyer II to Leslie Doud, Sally Lanning, one lot, $334,900.

Christopher Dilger, Jessica Ogg to Kevin Swanson, Marion Swanson, one lot, $229,100.

Benjamin Grilliot, Elisabeth Grilliot to Mark Brown, Melissa Brown, $349,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Beverly Benham, James Benham to JB Walnut LLC, 130.465 acres, $0.

Beverly Benham, James Benham to PRS Farm LLC, 13.790 acre, 143.587 acres, 27.469 acres, $0.

Douglas Benham, Melonie Benham to JDB Farm LLC, $0.

Beverly Benham, James Benham to JDB Farm LLC, $0.

Kellee Ary to Beverly Snider, 0.717 acres, $95,000.

MONROE TWP.

NVR Inc. to Christopher Freitag, Marla Freitag, one lot, $325,500.

Susan Brough, William Brough Jr. to Kimberly Burkhart, Michael Burkhart, one lot, $239,900.

Kathleen Evans to Jeffrey Swihart, Phoebe Swihart, one lot, $0.

NVR Inc. to Carrie Wendel, Matt Wendel, one lot, $345,000.

Angela Woodward, Jonathan Woodward to David Miller, Sandra Miller, $427,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Janice Anderson to Amp Savprakhon Holsinger, David Holsinger, 0.717 acres, $142,500.

Jean Boehringer, Michel Boehringer to Kyla Warner, Nicklaus Warner, 1.049 acres, 2.655 acres, $218,0000.

NEWTON TWP.

Kathryn Helman to American Mortgage Service, Mortgage Electronic Registration, $185,0000.

John Frantz, Tara Frantz to Carmen Marchal, Joshua Marchal, 1.862 acres, $215,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Piqua Concrete Corp. to Piqua Concrete LLC, 8.715 acres, 10.114 acres, 0.185 acres, 10.175 acres, $291,900.

Unity National Bank to B.S. Preston Enterprises LLC, 3.3249 acres, $645,0000.

Christopher Meyer and Christine Meyer Joint Revocable Trust, to Angela Barhorst, Jason Barhorst, 44.604 acres, $175,000.

Unity National Bank, Division of the Park National Bank to WJH LLC, WJHOH LLC, $112,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Betty Campling, David Campling, Campling Farms Trust to Bradley Campling, co-trustee, Scott Campling, co-trustee, Campling Farms Trust, 71.1209 acres, $0.

Carlisle, McNellie, Rini, Kramer, & Ulrich Co., LPA Attorney in fact, Federal National Mortgage Association to Patrick Glennon, Valerie Glennon, one lot, $0.

UNION TWP.

Jodie Del Spitler, Randy Spitler to Erin Manning, Jack Spitler, 10 acres, $320,000.

Russell Berry, Valeria Berry to Allen Smith, $0.

George Moorman, Mary Moorman to Justin Moorman, 3.610 acres, $250,000.