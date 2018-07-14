Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Courtney Heuker, Joseph Heuker to Alexander Cost, Emma Cost, one lot, $180,000.
Hess and Nickras Partnership to Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, $225,000.
Brock Heath, Leyla Heath, Clarisa Pacheco to Brock Heath, Leyla Heath, one lot, $330,000.
Estate of Betty Jane Kessler, Alice Ann Schlemmer, executor to Forest Scherer, Sandra Scherer, one lot, $139,000.
Charles Elliott, Elizabeth Elliott to Harlow Builders, one lot, two part lots, $160,000.
Scott Investments of Troy LLC to Corby Schoeder, Michelle Schroeder, one lot, $352,200.
Joseph Caldwell, Kathy Caldwell to Arthur Workman, $37,000.
Angel Inman to Wagner Huskey, one lot, $95,000.
Charles Vanchure, Dixie Vanchure to Charles Sr. and Dixie Vanchure Irrevocable Trust, $0.
Justin Rois-Weikel to Danielle Beatty, one lot, $7,000.
Marguerite Veres, Richard Veres to Dana Krista, one lot, one part lot, $89,900.
Jason Borchers, Stephanie Borchers to Christopher Gates, one lot, $284,000.
Eric Walker to Torrence Walker, one lot, $26,700.
Mary Devault, Thomas Devault to Darrel Bruce, Margaret Bruce, one lot, $194,900.
Kroger Co. to MJ Properties Troy LLC, one lot, $1.601,600.
Shaft Johnson Jr., Sabrina Slife to Dana Stahl, one lot, $113,000.
Kathryn Helman to Danielle Smith, one lot, $195,000.
Sally Lanning to Brian Luttmer, one lot, $162,500.
FV-I Inc., Morgan Stanley Mortgage, Specialized Servicing to Alan Duling, Barbara Duling, one lot, $48,000.
Olivia Busse to David Busse, one lot, $0.
Lori Allen to Lauren Marker, one lot, $99,000.
Edward Haire, Mary Haire to John Jakubek, two part lots, $30,000.
PIQUA
Estate of James Calvert Sr., Catherine Smith, executor to Terry Popp, two part lots, $8,000.
Nancy Cecil, Nancy Woods to VSF Investments 3 Ltd., one lot, $170,0000.
Benjamin Hiser, Jane Hiser to Karen Picker, a part lot, $19,500.
James Schneider, Karen Schneider to Joyce Robinson, Robert Robinson, one lot, $180,000.
Jill Trevino to James Schneider, Karen Schneider, one lot, $138,000.
Lillicrap Properties to M. Anthony Rentals, one lot, $200,000.
Linda Link to Zachary Gephart, a part lot, $79,900.
William Hahn, Linda Poock, Robert Poock, Mark Yoshimoto to VSF Developments Ltd., a part lot, $48,000.
Estate of Carlton Reed to Barbara Reed, one lot, $0.
Estate of Douglas Link to Linda Link, a part lot, $0.
Denettta Slone, trustee, George Slone, Slone Living Trust to Frederick Hall, one part lot, $35,500.
TIPP CITY
James Maggard to Jennifer Maggard, James Maggard, one lot, $0.
Carol Farron to Vicki Budde, one lot, $259,000.
Deborah Day, Royce Day to Carly Jones, Gabriel Jones, two part lots, $262,500.
Catherine Magness, trustee, Ruth Magnes Irrevocable Trust to Magness Realty LLC, one lot, $0.
D. William Solarek, Suzanne Solarek to John Canzonere, Mary Canzonere, one lot, $312,5000.
Gateway Center Development to Daido Electronics Co. Ltd., $570,600.
James Stull, Molly Stull, Craig Sutton, Mary Sutton, attorney in fact to Deborah Fitzwater, Joel Roediger, one lot, $360,000.
BRADFORD
Megan Baker, Michael Baker to Jonathan Giddings, one lot, $72,500.
Blake Chinn, Chelsea Chinn to Athena Beachler, Gareth Beachler, a part lot, $42,000.
COVINGTON
George Jewell, Patricia Jewell to George Jewell, Patricia Jewell, three lots, $0.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Allen Prather II, Kristina Prather to Marla Sprague, Nathan Sprague, two lots, 4318,0000.
Inverness Group Inc. to Cynthia Snyder, Jerry Snyder, two lots, $281,800.
NVR Inc. to Jafar Kurban, Nargiz Kurban, two lots, $340,800.
NVR Inc. to Chadd Degrush, Elizabeth Degrush, two lots, $225,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $35,500.
James Brady, Mathew Conley to Amanda Peck, Larry Peck, two lots, $265,000.
David Borcherdt, Rochelle Borcherdt to Fatima Farmanov, Mavlud Farmanov, two lots, $240,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group, Inc., two lots, $58,700.
David Smith to Hal Don Properties LLC, two lots, $217,000.
Kayla Robley, Travis Robley to Elaine Hart, two lots, $187,000.
Inverness Group Inc. to Baljinder Kaur, Vivek Vishal, two lots, $281,900.
Inverness Group Inc. to John McGrath, Lindsey McGrath, two lots, $239,400.
Inverness Group Inc. to Bradley Ishmael, Stephanie Roberts, two lots, $480,000.
LAURA
Marna Younce to Michael Elliott, one lot, $45,000.
PLEASANT HILL
James Lee, Sharon Lee to DJB Unlimited LLC, one lot, $10,000.
WEST MILTON
Nancy Jo Wagner, Robert Wagner to Nancy Jo Wagner, Robert Wagner, a part lot, $0.
Kathryn Klipstine to Karen Agne, a part lot, $102,000.
BETHEL TWP.
Keith Adams, Christine Schmitt to Keith Adams, 5.12 acres, $0.
Curtis Hayes, Lashonda Hayes to Andrew Vieth, Kassandra Vieth, one llot, $145,000.
David Miller, Sandra Miller to Bruce Vandorpe, Constance Vandorpe, 5.001 acres, $394,800.
G. Maxine Merz to Peggy Clendening co-trustee, G. Maxine Merz Trust, James Merz, co-trustee, William Merz, co-trustee, $0.
Rebecca Dobmeyer, Todd Dobmeyer to Anna Bowers, Jesse Bowers, one lot, $177,900.
CONCORD TWP.
Courtney Trumbull to Malia Ferguson, Matthew Ferguson, 0.367 acres, $155,000.
Carol Lightner, Charles Lightner, trustee, Deanne Lightner, trustee, G. Eugene Lightner, George Lightner, Jannet Lightner, John Lightner, Teresa Lightner, Lightner Family Trust to Patty Wray, Phillip Wray, 5.4272 acres, $1000,000.
Anthony Moran Jr., Erin Moran to Dorran Martin, one lot, $205,000.
June Montgomery to Jennifer Feltner, Nichlas Hildebran, Susan Hildebran, one lot, $133,5000.
Susan Huntsberger to Brian Kildow, Jillian Kildow, one lot, $240,000.
Carl Huntsberger, Cheryl Huntsberger to Susan Huntsberger, one lot, $0.
Daniel Crouse, Erica Crouse to Amanda Henry, William Henry, one lot, $145,000.
Carolyn Szoke, Joseph Szoke to Alicia Farley, James Farley, one lot, $253,500.
Charles Bowman, Doris Bowman to Rodney Peters, Roland Peters, 9.183 acres, $91,900.
Harlow Builders to David Dilbone, Summer Dilbone, one lot, $445,000.
Carmen Marchal, Joshua Marchal to Mason Barhorst, Megan Barhorst, one lot, $189,900.
Dawn Moyer, Frederick Moyer II to Leslie Doud, Sally Lanning, one lot, $334,900.
Christopher Dilger, Jessica Ogg to Kevin Swanson, Marion Swanson, one lot, $229,100.
Benjamin Grilliot, Elisabeth Grilliot to Mark Brown, Melissa Brown, $349,000.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Beverly Benham, James Benham to JB Walnut LLC, 130.465 acres, $0.
Beverly Benham, James Benham to PRS Farm LLC, 13.790 acre, 143.587 acres, 27.469 acres, $0.
Douglas Benham, Melonie Benham to JDB Farm LLC, $0.
Beverly Benham, James Benham to JDB Farm LLC, $0.
Kellee Ary to Beverly Snider, 0.717 acres, $95,000.
MONROE TWP.
NVR Inc. to Christopher Freitag, Marla Freitag, one lot, $325,500.
Susan Brough, William Brough Jr. to Kimberly Burkhart, Michael Burkhart, one lot, $239,900.
Kathleen Evans to Jeffrey Swihart, Phoebe Swihart, one lot, $0.
NVR Inc. to Carrie Wendel, Matt Wendel, one lot, $345,000.
Angela Woodward, Jonathan Woodward to David Miller, Sandra Miller, $427,000.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Janice Anderson to Amp Savprakhon Holsinger, David Holsinger, 0.717 acres, $142,500.
Jean Boehringer, Michel Boehringer to Kyla Warner, Nicklaus Warner, 1.049 acres, 2.655 acres, $218,0000.
NEWTON TWP.
Kathryn Helman to American Mortgage Service, Mortgage Electronic Registration, $185,0000.
John Frantz, Tara Frantz to Carmen Marchal, Joshua Marchal, 1.862 acres, $215,000.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Piqua Concrete Corp. to Piqua Concrete LLC, 8.715 acres, 10.114 acres, 0.185 acres, 10.175 acres, $291,900.
Unity National Bank to B.S. Preston Enterprises LLC, 3.3249 acres, $645,0000.
Christopher Meyer and Christine Meyer Joint Revocable Trust, to Angela Barhorst, Jason Barhorst, 44.604 acres, $175,000.
Unity National Bank, Division of the Park National Bank to WJH LLC, WJHOH LLC, $112,000.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Betty Campling, David Campling, Campling Farms Trust to Bradley Campling, co-trustee, Scott Campling, co-trustee, Campling Farms Trust, 71.1209 acres, $0.
Carlisle, McNellie, Rini, Kramer, & Ulrich Co., LPA Attorney in fact, Federal National Mortgage Association to Patrick Glennon, Valerie Glennon, one lot, $0.
UNION TWP.
Jodie Del Spitler, Randy Spitler to Erin Manning, Jack Spitler, 10 acres, $320,000.
Russell Berry, Valeria Berry to Allen Smith, $0.
George Moorman, Mary Moorman to Justin Moorman, 3.610 acres, $250,000.